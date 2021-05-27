Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

datatable editor-DT package in R

By finnstats
r-bloggers.com
 28 days ago

[This article was first published on Methods – finnstats, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.

www.r-bloggers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Datatable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

RFpredInterval: An R Package for Prediction Intervals with Random Forests and Boosted Forests

Like many predictive models, random forests provide a point prediction for a new observation. Besides the point prediction, it is important to quantify the uncertainty in the prediction. Prediction intervals provide information about the reliability of the point predictions. We have developed a comprehensive R package, RFpredInterval, that integrates 16 methods to build prediction intervals with random forests and boosted forests. The methods implemented in the package are a new method to build prediction intervals with boosted forests (PIBF) and 15 different variants to produce prediction intervals with random forests proposed by Roy and Larocque (2020). We perform an extensive simulation study and apply real data analyses to compare the performance of the proposed method to ten existing methods to build prediction intervals with random forests. The results show that the proposed method is very competitive and, globally, it outperforms the competing methods.
Computersarxiv.org

LNIRT: An R Package for Joint Modeling of Response Accuracy and Times

In \textit{computer-based testing} it has become standard to collect response accuracy (RA) and response times (RTs) for each test item. IRT models are used to measure a latent variable (e.g., ability, intelligence) using the RA observations. The information in the RTs can help to improve routine operations in (educational) testing, and provide information about speed of working. In modern applications, the joint models are needed to integrate RT information in a test analysis. The R-package LNIRT supports fitting joint models through a user-friendly setup which only requires specifying RA, RT data, and the total number of Gibbs sampling iterations. More detailed specifications of the analysis are optional. The main results can be reported through the summary functions, but output can also be analysed with Markov chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) output tools (i.e., coda, mcmcse). The main functionality of the LNIRT package is illustrated with two real data applications.
Softwarearxiv.org

ciftiTools: A package for reading, writing, visualizing and manipulating CIFTI files in R

Surface-based analysis of MR data has well-recognized advantages, including improved whole-cortex visualization, the ability to perform surface smoothing to avoid issues associated with volumetric smoothing, improved inter-subject alignment, and reduced dimensionality. The CIFTI ``grayordinate'' file format introduced by the Human Connectome Project further advances surface-based analysis by combining left and right hemispheric surface metric data with subcortical and cerebellar gray matter data into a single file. Analyses performed in grayordinates space are well-suited to leverage information shared across the brain and across subjects through both traditional analysis techniques and more advanced Bayesian statistical methods. The R statistical environment facilitates the latter given its wealth of advanced statistical techniques for Bayesian computation and spatial modeling. Yet little support for grayordinates analysis has been previously available in R, and few comprehensive programmatic tools for working with CIFTI files have been available in any language. Here, we present the ciftiTools R package, which provides a unified environment for reading, writing, visualizing and manipulating CIFTI and related data formats. We illustrate ciftiTools' convenient and user-friendly suite of tools for working with grayordinates and surface geometry data in R, and we describe how ciftiTools is being utilized to advance the statistical analysis of grayordinates-based functional MRI data.
PoliticsIRE

Associate Editor

Founded in 1981 in partnership with whistleblowers, the Project On Government Oversight (POGO) is a nonpartisan independent watchdog that works to expose waste, corruption, abuse of power, and when the government fails to serve the public or silences those who report wrongdoing. We champion reforms to achieve a more effective, ethical, and accountable federal government that safeguards constitutional principles. POGO has an annual budget of more than $6 million, which supports a staff of over 45 employees.
Books & Literaturemcheraldonline.com

Letters to the Editor

I, local author Millard “Pat” Patterson, have some ties to the Morrisons Cove Herald. I once wrote quizzes once a week for the Herald. I have always enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and trivia type quizzes. So I told my wife at the time I am going to send a letter to the Herald, and so I did. In about a week, I got a letter from Dave Snyder from the Herald saying that he would like to try a quiz and for the next almost ten years I wrote quizzes for the Herald.
Skin Careatoallinks.com

Editor Resume

No two persons will recover from rhinoplasty in specifically the similar way or on the similar schedule. How a Brow Lift Can Accomplish Additional Than You Could Think When you consider of facial cosmetic procedures, facelifts, nose jobs, or eyelid surgeries usually how to give a blog job for the first time pops into mind first. Frequently overlooked are brow lifts, which offer dramatic all round final results that brighten and freshen your face. Right after your surgery, Dr. Nikolov will spot bandages and dressings around and inside your nose.
Industrymarijuanaventure.com

Evolutions in Packaging – Diamond Packaging

Brands can live or die by their packaging. All the master growers, rare genetics, THC percentages, charitable donations, social media influencers and celebrity endorsements won’t save a brand without shelf appeal. It seems unfair, especially in an industry that mandates childproof packaging on top of stringent labeling requirements, that a...
Small BusinessPosted by
Daily Dot

Karen drags small business in Google review after mistakenly letting her daughters spend $126 on stickers (updated)

TikToker and small business owner Austin Scott recently made a $126 sticker sale, apparently much to the dismay of the young purchasers’ mother. In a video posted Saturday, Scott said he got dragged in a Google review from the confused woman after her daughters used her card to purchase 40 stickers, which she mistakenly thought would cost around $10.
EntertainmentThe Dispatch

A New Design To Reflect Better Times

In a culture centered on routine, deadlines and pressure, change is something newspapers generally do not embrace. If 2020 taught us anything it’s the importance of adapting and evolving. It’s with the need to pivot and progress forward in mind we today launch a new look for us here at The Dispatch.
Lifestylewolfandbadger.com

Vance L Backpack Mustard

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the CONSIGNED collection:. I needed a bum bag for working on site. This is great quality and can fit quite a bit in it. I just wish it was more adjustable so I have the choice to wear across chest or around waist. It currently slips off my waist.
BusinessWebProNews

New York Magazine Working With Apple on ‘Journalism Project’

New York Magazine Editor in Chief, David Haskell has said his publication is working with Apple on a “journalism project.”. The news industry has been under siege for years, thanks mainly to the rise of digital news and publications. A number of companies have worked on solutions, one of those being Apple News.
Retailtheasianparent.com

Robinsons Online Set To Launch With Over 200 Specially - Curated Brands, Including New-to-Robinsons Labels

Offering shoppers with “good, better, best” options to empower them with the confidence in their buying decisions, Robinsons Online’s user-experience and prompt customer service also aim to make shopping online great again. The much-anticipated online department store“worth waiting for”, Robinsons Online (www.robinsons.com.sg), goes “live” tomorrow at 3pm, Thursday, 24 June...
Retailhomebrewersassociation.org

Micro Homebrew Honored as 2021 Homebrew Shop of the Year

Micro Homebrew was selected from among 54 homebrew shop nominations and evaluated by the American Homebrewers Association Governing Committee on the merits of community support, education, customer service and engagement, promotion of homebrewing, and responsible business practices. Micro Homebrew is the fourth recipient of this award since it began in 2018.
Lifestylebroomfieldenterprise.com

Letters to the editor

These record-breaking, scorching hot days have some of us feeling a bit salty. Hence, this tongue-in-cheek letter to the editor. Years ago, I had a friend tell me, “I have to go walk naked now.” I gasped, “Whaaat?” He went on to explain his dog’s name was Naked. Tomorrow —...