newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Best Practices for R with Docker

By Peter Solymos
r-bloggers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[This article was first published on R - Hosting Data Apps, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.

www.r-bloggers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Data#Blog#Hosting Data Apps#R Bloggers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Install Docker and Docker Compose on Linux

Docker gives you everything you need to build and run containers on your Linux system. Containers are similar to lightweight virtual machines. They let you create portable application images which run using your host’s operating system kernel. You can use Docker on Debian, Fedora, CentOS and Raspbian platforms. Derivatives of...
Softwareaithority.com

CNCF Paper Defines Best Practices for Supply Chain Security

New Paper Demonstrates an Actionable Approach to Architecting a Secure Supply Chain Amidst an Increase in Cyber Attacks. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced a new paper, Software Supply Chain Security Best Practices, designed to provide a holistic approach to supply chain security by highlighting the importance of layered defensive practices. The paper was compiled by members of the CNCF Security Technical Advisory Group (TAG), which produces resources that enable secure access, policy control, and safety for operators, administrators, developers, and end users across the cloud native ecosystem.
Podcastlawnandlandscape.com

Sponsored podcast: Application best practices

Dr. Frank Wong, Bayer industry affairs lead, and Dr. Zac Reicher, Bayer Green Solutions Team specialist, have tremendous chemistry at work and behind the mic. They dish out helpful tips and reminders for applicators this growing season.
SoftwareNetwork World

Best Practices for Building Maintainable and Scalable Test Automation

‘Fail fast, learn fast and deliver faster!’ Every Software Testing professional working in the age of DevOps and CI-CD have the same directive. Software developing enterprises are adopting Automation for their Quality Engineering practices more than ever. Yet the Test Automation Frameworks are not yielding desired results. What are we doing wrong? What can we do better? This article turns the torch to the most crucial yet slightly underrated aspect of Quality Engineering – Test Automation Strategy!
EconomyCIO

2021 Modern Data Protection Best Practices by Veeam

In 2020 organisations around the world were forced to react to fast changing business realities. Now the demands and expectations of data, where it is created and accessed, whether it is on-premises or cloud, the sheer volume of data, and the desire to better leverage that data to support customers and operations, has led to a need for faster delivery times and even higher service levels. Read this whitepaper and find more about:
Coding & Programmingcloudsavvyit.com

How to Run MySQL In A Docker Container

Docker containers let you quickly spin up new applications without polluting your system with dependencies. A MySQL database is a common requirement for web-based software. Here’s how to get a new MySQL instance running in Docker in only a few minutes. Getting Started. The official MySQL image on Docker Hub...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Full-text search with Node.js and ElasticSearch on Docker

Let’s build a real-world application based on Node.js, ElasticSearch, and Docker. Full-text search can be both scary and exciting. Some popular databases such as MySql and Postgres are an amazing solution for storing data… but when it comes to full-text search performances, there’s no competition with ElasticSearch. For those who...
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

Install ModSecurity with Apache in a Docker Container

(Other stories by Hitesh Jethva) ModSecurity is a free, open-source, and most popular web application firewall (WAF) that protects your web applications against a wide range of Layer 7 attacks. In this tutorial, I will show you how to install ModSecurity 3 with Apache inside a Docker container.
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

How to deploy the open source Drupal CMS with Docker

Jack Wallen walks you through the process of deploying Drupal with Docker so you can have a powerful content management system up and running in minutes. Drupal is one of the most popular CMS tools on the market. With a robust set of content management tools, sophisticated APIs to make multichannel publishing easy and a proven track record of continuous innovation, you'll find this platform more than capable of serving your digital needs.
Softwareavepoint.com

5 Microsoft Stream Best Practices To Maximize Your Experience

Video is one of the most effective and helpful tools an organization can leverage. Whether used for a skill and training video, a webinar, or a live stream of a town hall, all of these can help to disseminate information to a team, department, or even the whole company, especially during this time where most of the people are working remotely.
InternetSearchengine Journal

7 Local SEO Best Practices for WordPress Websites

WordPress is one of the most flexible open source Content Management Systems (CMS) in the world. Its rich functionality, low barrier to entry, and unbeatable price tag (it doesn’t get better than free, does it?) have all led to its meteoric rise as the web’s most popular CMS. So it’s...
Softwaredevops.com

Best Practices for Cloud Native Application Delivery With Citrix and Red Hat

Cloud native technologies promise to speed up and scale application innovation across public, private, and hybrid clouds. But that promise is being offset by the inconsistencies of multi-cloud migration and operation. How can dozens of mission-critical applications be modernized and migrated easily? How can you bring repeatability to security policies,...
Technologyassociationsnow.com

4 Best Practices for Facilitating Networking in a Hybrid Environment

How to make sure technology enhances your meeting’s reach and experience. Attendees overwhelmingly cite networking opportunities as a key reason to attend events. This remains true in 2021, but the infrastructure to facilitate networking has fundamentally expanded as we move forward from the pandemic and the radical shifts it triggered.
Internetdallassun.com

Email Marketing Best Practices During Challenging Times

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Email marketing for companies actively sending email campaigns, presents the challenge of cutting through the noise to get noticed within email inboxes. According to an annual email marketing survey by Adobe Inc., the average person spends almost six hours daily checking and responding to business and personal emails. To capture attention, there are some must-follow email best practices to ensure your email is opened.
SoftwareInformationWeek

Best Practices Guide to Containers/ Kubernetes Security

This paper is geared towards security specialists interested in gaining an understanding of the latest security trends, CI/CD pipelines, DevSecOps, containerization, and cloud transformation. This guide shares evidence based insights into:. • Modern approaches to microservices and container technologies, including Kubernetes. • Best practices for critical challenges, and solutions that...
Softwarelogrocket.com

Laravel and Docker: A guide to using Laravel Sail

Docker is a tool used to create containers for applications. These containers are used to package applications so they can run smoothly in any environment (or operating system) without need for any special setup or configuration. Sail provides your Laravel application with a Docker development environment. With it, you don’t...
SoftwareTechRepublic

How to quickly deploy the OpenProject platform as a Docker container

Jack Wallen shows you how to effortlessly deploy the powerful project management platform, OpenProject, as a Docker container. OpenProject is an outstanding platform for project management. With OpenProject you can manage meetings, control project budgets, run reports on your projects, communicate with a project team, schedule your projects from the top-down, create forms for a project, work with agile boards, customize the theme and workflow and manage nearly every aspect of your project via a beautiful web-based interface.
GoogleSearchengine Journal

Internal Link Structure Best Practices to Boost Your SEO

Internal link structure isn’t totally controlled by SEO professionals for most websites. A mix of content, UX, IT, and other factors and stakeholders weigh in. The challenge with that is that internal link structure can have a big impact on SEO performance overall and across a range of SEO factors.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning with Docker and Kubernetes: Batch Inference

In this chapter, we will implement a batch inference from trained models in our Kubernetes Cluster we developed and installed in a previous chapter: https://xaviervasques.medium.com/machine-learning-with-docker-and-kubernetes-training-models-cbe33a08c999. You can find all the files used in this chapter on GitHub. In order to start, we will need to modify our previous Dockerfile as...