Best Practices for R with Docker

New Paper Demonstrates an Actionable Approach to Architecting a Secure Supply Chain Amidst an Increase in Cyber Attacks. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced a new paper, Software Supply Chain Security Best Practices, designed to provide a holistic approach to supply chain security by highlighting the importance of layered defensive practices. The paper was compiled by members of the CNCF Security Technical Advisory Group (TAG), which produces resources that enable secure access, policy control, and safety for operators, administrators, developers, and end users across the cloud native ecosystem.