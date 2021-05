Madrid’s Superior Court of Justice (TSJM) has agreed to maintain the name of the street “Caídos de la División Azul” (Fallen of the Blue Division), located in the district of Chamartín of Spain’s capital, honouring soldiers who fought in Russia with the nazis. Under the mandate of former progressive mayor Manuela Carmena, the Madrid City Council proceeded to change the name of several streets in Madrid, considering that they violated the Law of Historical Memory. This regulation prohibits the symbolism or exaltation of the Civil War and the Franco dictatorship. The court argues that the name of the street may be an exaltation of nazism, but not Francoism.