newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2021-22 bowl season schedule has been released

By Barry Werner
msn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will be tested on this in a matter of days, weeks, and months. Your college football level of expertise and love will be graded by how many of these dates and bowl games are committed to memory. Actually, keep this handy as the season approaches and goes on because...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#College Football#Indy#Indianapolis#St Elmo#American Football#Football Games#Bowls#December#January#Bahamas#Nassau#Ralphdrussoap#Love#Memory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Owensboro, KYPosted by
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Panthers add five for 2021-22 season

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team has added five new players for the 2021-22 season, Panthers head coach Drew Cooper announced Saturday, and expectations around the program remain high. “I love the group we have coming back,” Cooper said. “I know they will set the tone regarding what commitment...
Baseballcollegebaseballdaily.com

2021 Atlantic 10 Baseball Tournament Schedule Released

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – VCU won the Atlantic 10 Baseball Regular Season, finishing with a 13-3 (.813) record in league play and will be the No. 1 seed for the upcoming 2021 A-10 Baseball Championship. The Rams will also serve as host for the championship, which begins Thursday at The Diamond.
Indianapolis, INcrescentcitysports.com

Schedule announced for 44 college football bowl games in 2021-22

DALLAS – Bowl Season today announced the complete 2021-22 college football bowl schedule, which includes 44 games, beginning December 17. All games will be televised on the ABC and ESPN family of networks, with one bowl on CBS and another on FOX. Two bowl games still have networks and times to be determined.
Footballchatsports.com

Glass Bowl to be at full capacity for 2021 football season

Get your ticket orders in. The Glass Bowl is returning to 100 percent capacity. When the Toledo Rockets open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Norfolk State, all 26,038 seats can be filled. During the abbreviated 2020 season, only family members were allowed to attend games because of the coronavirus pandemic protocols.
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sixers’ first round playoff schedule has been announced

The Sixers’ first round playoff opponent hasn’t been determined yet, but the NBA has handed down a verdict on the schedule for the the opening round. Here’s the good news: Philadelphia will get plenty of rest between games to kick off the playoffs, a quirk that could help them soar further down the line.
NFLdetroitlions.com

2021 Quick Lane Bowl scheduled for December 27

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that the 2021 Quick Lane Bowl will be played on Monday, December 27 at 11 AM ET and will be televised on ESPN. Visit www.quicklanebowl.com for presale ticket information. This will be the seventh Quick Lane Bowl. Quick Lane Tire and Auto Center...
FootballAwful Announcing

Early CFB highlights include ESPN Events games in Houston and Vegas, Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff going to Minneapolis and Madison

Both ESPN and Fox rolled out college football announcements Thursday, and there’s a lot to unpack in both. To start with, let’s look at the real early part of the season, Week 0 and Week 1. Week 0 has been a growing focus in recent years, albeit not last year thanks to pandemic cancellations, but it looks to be back in more normal form this year, with ESPN featuring UCLA-Hawaii on Saturday, August 28 and Fox showcasing Nebraska-Illinois (on the broadcast Fox network) that day. (There are three other games that day as well, with Southern Utah-San Jose State and UConn-Fresno State both on CBSSN and UTEP-New Mexico State still set to be announced). And Week 1 looks to be very strong, especially with Fox starting with an Ohio State-Minnesota game in primetime Thursday on their broadcast network and sending their Big Noon Kickoff cast (pictured above, now minus Urban Meyer and plus Bob Stoops) to that, then to Madison ahead of Penn State-Wisconsin’s Big Noon Saturday (their noon ET kickoff game) appearance two days later. Here’s more on that particular plan from Fox:
College SportsPosted by
BamaCentral

2021-22 Bowl Schedule: TV Info, How to Watch

The bowl schedule has been announced for the 2021-22 college football season, beginning Dec. 17 and concluding with the national title game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. Bowl matchups will be revealed on Dec. 5, following the regular season and conference championship games. The College Football Playoff semifinals will be...
College SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

Complete 2021 CFB Bowl Game Schedule

The complete 2021 college football bowl game schedule was released on Thursday. This CFB Bowl Game schedule release includes dates, times and networks for most games. Some January games, including the college football playoff games still have times and dates to be determined. Here is the complete list of Bowl Games, including dates, times and networks on which they will be airing.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Kickoff times, TV set for five Stanford games

The Stanford Cardinal learned the broadcasting details and kickoff times for five out of 12 games in the 2021 season on Thursday. The update sets the stage for Stanford’s first three games of the season, plus its two Friday games. Stanford’s 2021 football season will open with an early-morning game....
College Sportschatsports.com

Purdue Announces Kickoff Times of First Five Games

Purdue will begin the 2021 season under the lights! Since Oregon State is coming from the west coast a noon kickoff was unlikely, but today the Big Ten announced that the season opener will be a night game, as the Beavers will face Purdue at 7pm on September 4 on Fox Sports 1. That gives us the kickoff time and TV network for all there non-conference games, as we previously knew the Notre Dame and UConn games.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Alternative Jerseys For 2021-22 Season Have Been Leaked

Over the past few years, Miami Heat have had some of the most iconic and eye-pleasing jerseys in the game. Namely, it's their Miami-vice color scheme that has been so loved by the community and, even though this year's jerseys have been controversial, they still stand out as some of the best in the league.
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin football: kickoff times set for five games this season

On Thursday afternoon, Big Ten college football broadcast partners FOX and ESPN dropped a bunch of new kickoff times for the 2021 season. The Wisconsin Badgers now know five of their kickoff times and for the first time in, don’t fact check this, the history of UW football will not be opening their season on a Friday night.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Pick To Click: Luke Lachey

Under Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, the Hawkeyes have emerged as "Tight End U" with guys like Dallas Clark, TJ Hockenson, George Kittle, Noah Fant and several others. There's no question that Sam LaPorta is going to be the focal point at tight end for this year's squad, but don't sleep on redshirt freshman Luke Lachey. He's up next for my "Pick to Click."
Indiana StateScarlet Nation

Report: Indiana to host Merrimack in 2021-22 season

According to a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Indiana will host Merrimack as part of the 2021-22 non-conference schedule. The game will mark the first ever meeting between Indiana and Merrimack. Merrimack finished last season 9-9 playing in the Northeast Conference. This will be Merrimack’s third season as a...
Florida Statechatsports.com

Miami baseball eliminated from ACC Tournament by Duke walkoff

CORAL GABLES, FL - (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) The Miami baseball team was eliminated from the ACC Tournament with a 3-2 loss to Duke in their first game in Charlotte on Thursday. After the Hurricanes took a 2-0 in the top of the sixth Blue Devils catcher Michael Rothenberg singled home two runs to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh.
Posted by
Huntsville Item

Huntsville releases 2021 football schedule

Coming off the program's first undefeated regular season this century, the Huntsville Hornets have unveiled the schedule for their 2021 campaign. In what has become an annual tradition, Huntsville will scrimmage Lufkin at home on August 20 before opening the season with four non-district games against teams from the Houston area. The Hornets will play Houston Worthing (August 27), Willis (September 3) and Humble (September 10) at home before heading on the road to play CE King on September 17.