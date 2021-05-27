newsbreak-logo
Invasive species stoppers: 60 free inspection, decomination stations set up in Adirondacks

By David Figura
newyorkupstate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t be that recreational boater or anglers who spreads a nasty aquatic invasive species into an Adirondack waterway. Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI) is offering free boat inspections and decontaminations starting on Memorial Day weekend at more than 60 boat launches and road-side locations across the Adirondack region to help the public stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.

