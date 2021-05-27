Cancel
Chalmette, LA

Lillian Harrison Engolia

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLillian Harrison Engolia, born February 24, 1933, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the age of 88. She was the loving wife of the late Anthony Peter “Dago” Engolia. Devoted mother of Jo Ann Kessling (Harold), Susan Achee (James), Barbara Engolia, Sheila Buckley, Shirley Rivers, Anthony Engolia (Bridgette) and Stan Engolia (Donna). Daughter of the late Robert Harrison and Mary Bengard Harrison. Sister of late Theresa Harrison Callahan (John) and Gail Harrison Stafford (Roy). Proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Lillian was born in New Orleans, LA and was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish. She retired from St. Bernard Parish Government after 37 years of dedicated service and previously worked for Amstar Sugar Refinery for over 15 years. She will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her family, friends and all of those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.

