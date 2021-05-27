Raymond M. Banner

Cancel
thestbernardvoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond M. Banner passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born in New Orleans, LA, and lived in St. Bernard Parish. Raymond was the beloved husband of the late Frances Banner for 54 years. Father of Rhonda Armond (Richard “Skeeter”) and Rachel Banner; grandfather of Justin Armond (Chastity Biggers), Matthew Armond (Mallory), Ryan Armond (Nikki Nunez), and Joshua Armond; great-grandfather of Lilly Armond. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Mercedes Bauer Banner and Rudolph Banner. Raymond enjoyed a long career with the Orleans Parish School Board until retirement and later worked for Lake Castle Private School. Raymond loved to hunt, fish and was a great storyteller. He will be forever missed by all who knew him. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.

