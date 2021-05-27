Woman Facing Reckless Homicide And DUI Charges After Deadly Clay County ATV Crash

On May 6, 2021 at approximately 12:15 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Donny Byrd, 32 of Woodbine Road. The arrest occurred at a residence off of Woodbine Road when Sheriff Robinson received information that the subject was staying at a residence that also had an active Kentucky Emergency Protection Order. Upon arrival, Sheriff Robinson came into contact with the subject and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch showed that the subject had numerous warrants for his arrest in Jackson County and Clay County.