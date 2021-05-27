Frances Ciuffi Hillebrandt passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at the age of 86. She was the loving wife of the late Richard Hillebrandt. Beloved mother of Diane Hillebrandt (Harold), Donna Pilet (Tony), and Debbie Hillebrandt (Robert); devoted grandmother of Tyler Pilet; and sister of Adam J. Ciuffi, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Josephine Randazzo Ciuffi and Vincent Ciuffi; and brothers, the late Nicholas Ciuffi and Robert Ciuffi. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Frances was born in New Orleans and was a lifelong resident of Chalmette. She was a retired employee of Greyhound Lines, Inc. She was a wonderful and caring mother, a dear friend, and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. Relatives and friends attended a visitation and funeral mass on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA. She was laid rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. The family extends a sincere "thank you" to Louisiana Heart Center, and a heartfelt debt of gratitude to Angie and Tina, for their care and dedication over the last eight years. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.