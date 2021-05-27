North Lincolnshire pharmacy sold to experienced operator

Paul Rodgers of Vendorcom delineates the main points of the FCA Consultation Paper, commenting on the follow-ups that regard SCA and Open Banking. Regulation has the single greatest impact on the direction and pace of the initiation, deployment, and adoption of innovation in most technology-centric business and consumer activities. The impact is greater than industry-led standards which, whilst they are usually developed through collaborative, consensual processes, often lack any compelling carrot or stick to ensure widespread, rapid deployment. Regulation also trumps theoretical technological advancement which, in isolation, may create a buzz amongst nerds but often struggles to evolve beyond the lab or sandbox. Even market demand lacks the impetus of ubiquity to catalyse systemic change that is of sufficient volume and value to be commercially viable within acceptable business investment cycles.