On Thursday, May 13, 2021 around 1145PM a West Shore Regional Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 300 Block of S. Front Street, Wormleysburg. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Tanner Boyd GRAYBILL. While conversing with Officer(s), GRAYBILL showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance. GRAYBILL was taken into custody. Once in the back of the patrol vehicle, GRAYBILL became violent and began to strike his head off the partition causing injuries. EMS was summoned to the scene and GRAYBILL continued to be violent and hostile. GRAYBILL then spit blood onto a Paramedic's face that was attempting to provide care to him. Ultimately, GRAYBILL was transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.