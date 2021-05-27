newsbreak-logo
Best Archie Shepp Tracks: 20 Essentials From The Jazz Firebrand

By Charles Waring
udiscovermusic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early 1960s, no other jazz musician sounded quite like Archie Shepp. He played the tenor saxophone like he was wielding the musical equivalent of a flamethrower; his horn blasting out streams of notes that crackled with a fiery, take-no-prisoners intensity. He first made his mark on the New...

Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

Here's a playlist for International Jazz Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Any list that you put together, for any genre of music, will leave out a tremendous number of artists and songs. Jazz, in particular, will defy most descriptions. There are stories that Miles Davis, himself, would bristle (at best) at anyone who tried to ask him about the genre even just the word itself.
Chicago, ILAmadhia

Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few, “Cosmic Transitions”

Isaiah Collier’s new album, Cosmic Transitions, is inspired by his fascination with the planet Mercury. “It is through Mercury [that] we think, speak, commute, and travel,” he writes in the LP’s liner notes. “When this planet enters ‘retrograde,’ it shifts everything in the polar opposite direction…I find it to be the ultimate test of self-control and a certain spiritual development.” On this album, a five-part, 56-minute suite of contemplative arrangements and aggressive free jazz, Collier tries to convey the wisdom he’s learned during retrograde: forgiveness, humility, understanding, truth, and guidance. It makes for an excellent set of far-reaching compositions on which he and his band, The Chosen Few, search for something beyond Earth. Much like the ancestor guiding this work, Collier creates open-ended music designed to connect with another realm.
MusicGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

John Coltrane on saxophone is one of my favorite things

John Coltrane is to the saxophone what Jimi Hendrix is to the guitar. In other words, they could play their respective instruments in a way that no one else could. They also were groundbreaking visionaries in their respective genres. I was working for a painter during the summer after I...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Paul Chambers: the double bass great's best (and worst) albums

The life of the late Paul Chambers was short, but his influence on double bass in the world of jazz is huge. Chambers was born in 1935, and his first musical steps included jamming on the baritone horn and the tuba. By 1949, though, he’d settled for the bass, and...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘Relaxin’ With The Miles Davis Quintet’: A Classic That Retains Prestige

“I’ll play it and tell you what it is later.” Delivered in his characteristic husky rasp, these were the words of 30-year-old Miles Davis, talking to his producer Bob Weinstock, before clicking his fingers and counting off the tempo for his band’s hard bop reconfiguration of Frank Loesser’s “If I Were A Bell,” originally written for the 1950 musical Guys And Dolls. Significantly, it became the first tune on one of Miles’ best-loved albums, Relaxin’ With The Miles Davis Quintet. The album didn’t come out until March 1958, though it was, in fact, recorded two years earlier.
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Spiritual Jazz: Music On A Higher Plane

To the uninitiated, spiritual jazz, AKA astral jazz, can raise eyebrows even to self-professed jazz fans. With album covers bearing ancient Egyptian iconography and planetary scenes, it seemed destined for its own roped-off section at the record store. Lying somewhere on the spectrum between avant-garde jazz and free jazz, astral...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Best Jazz Songs: An Introduction To Jazz’s Finest Moments

Reckon jazz is just for connoisseurs and is merely a niche genre these days? Then think again, for if it wasn’t for jazz, we wouldn’t have the blues or the myriad of different styles of music that have rocked our world ever since. Finding its feet during the early part of the 20th century, jazz has continued to evolve and mutate to the present day. Whether it’s swing, hot, cool, bebop, modal, free, or fusion, uDiscover has something for everyone in this list of the best jazz songs ever.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

John Coltrane: Top Ten Live Albums

Someone in the audience would stand up, their arms upreaching, and they would be like that for an hour or more. Their clothing would be soaked with perspiration, and when they finally sat down they practically fell down. The music took people out of the material world. This article is...
ReligionLiterary Hub

How Malcolm X Inspired John Coltrane to Embrace Islamic Spirituality

One of the most important artists in the 1960s, Coltrane pas­sionately expressed his African American Islamic spirituality both in his album A Love Supreme (Impulse!, 1965) and in his exploration of self-purification, new musical forms, and the Black Arts movement in New York. Coltrane expanded the geographic and religious frame of black internationalism, experimented with new sounds and spiritual tradi­tions from the Third World, played with Muslim artists in his band, and developed a serious interest in Sufi mysticism.
Musicpsychedelicbabymag.com

Billy Cobham | Jazz Legend | Interview

Billy Cobham | Jazz Legend | Interview Legendary drummer Billy Cobham is opening his musical world up in a first-of-its-kind exclusive online workshop series: Billy Cobham’s Guide to Stress-Free Drumming. In a series of 9 three-hour monthly workshops, Cobham and a group of hand-picked guests – world-class drummers Dennis Chambers, Gary Husband, Will Calhoun and Dom Famularo – will teach the art of playing “simply but effectively.” Cobham and his guests will discuss playing in odd times, four-way coordination, rudiments, dynamics, phrasing and more.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

His Songs - The Keith Jarrett Songbook - Companion Mixtape

Two hours are so quick to fill and one has to often exclude tracks that deserve attention but for one reason or another (length, similarities to other selections, need for variety and flow etc.) don't find the right spot in the playlist... To remedy the situation we have a "companion mixtape" series when it's necessary to share great music in addition to that which is included in our regular show.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Louis Armstrong: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia & RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-66

Louis Armstrong officially returned to small band leadership May 17, 1947 via a triumphant concert at Town Hall that was less comeback than reaffirmation. It was even the dawn of his second great period, full of recordings that stood tall with his epochal 1920's output, and the subsequently-assembled Louis Armstrong and his All Stars would immediately establish themselves as a staple of the live jazz circuit as well as a powerhouse recording unit.
Musiccapradio.org

'We Can Rock The World's Foundation': 1971 And Black Music In Revolt

In March of 1971, Aretha Franklin performed a three-night stand at the Fillmore West, promoter Bill Graham's legendary venue and home base of bands like the Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane. Franklin's band included saxophonist King Curtis as her musical director and Billy Preston on keyboards, fresh off his stint as the "fifth Beatle" and hard at work on his own breakthrough, I Wrote a Simple Song. Besides performing her own classics and some future pop standards, including Ashford & Simpson's "You're All I Need to Get By," Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and Diana Ross' signature "Reach Out and Touch," Franklin sought common ground with the so-called hippie crowd long associated with the Fillmore. Her covers of Bread's "Make It With You" and especially Stephen Stills' "Love the One You're With" resonated in the house, but it was her introduction of the "sanctified church" to that audience that revealed the cultural force of Black music in this moment.
Musickuvo.org

Long Play on The Nightside

We continue to listen to Long Plays during the 11 o’clock hour of The Nightside with Andy O’…these special extensive compositions needed a deeper listen. Featuring Rob Mazurek – composition, direction, cornet, electronics. Damon Locks – text, voice, electronics. Angelica Sanchez – piano. Jeff Parker – guitar. John Herndon –...
Musiclondonjazznews.com

52 Jazz Tracks for 2021 (21. ‘Flowers for Albert’. From David Murray, ‘Flowers for Albert’, 1976)

Number twenty-one of Jon Turney’s weekly selections (introduced HERE), is the first treatment of a theme that David Murray loves to revisit. The title track from David Murray’s first album as a leader, from a New York loft session, had enormous presence and power for a player who was then just 21. It’s a dedication to Albert Ayler, whose sound seems to come through too, though Murray has stressed he was influenced more by other great players.
Musicjazzwise.com

The best new jazz albums: Editor's Choice, June 2021

Below you will find extracts from the original Jazzwise reviews from the June 2021 issue, which you can enjoy in full (along with many thousands more) in the new Jazzwise Reviews Database. For more information, please visit: jazzwise.com/subscribe. Roxana Amed. Ontology. Sony Music Latin. This seventh album from the Buenos...
MusicAmadhia

The Beat Behind Afrobeat: A Guide to the Music of Tony Allen

Everyone knows Fela Kuti as the father of Afrobeat, but it was Tony Allen, Kuti’s drummer in Africa ‘70, who was the literal beat behind it. Even after defecting from Kuti and launching his own successful solo career, Allen was regularly tapped as a session musician by artists around the world. With credits on dozens of albums in genres as far reaching as Wassoulou, Música popular brasileira, mbalax, and even techno, Tony Allen seemed to have been on a mission to play drums on every record imaginable. Thus, in the year of grief that was 2020, Tony Allen’s death from abdominal aortic aneurysm was an indescribable loss.