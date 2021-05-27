Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knox County, TN

Stolen Flag And Flagpole Returned To Knox County Post Office

By Dave Begley
wftgam.com
 11 days ago

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a flag and flagpole that were stolen from a Knox County post office are now back where they belong. Deputies say the flag and flagpole was stolen from the Cannon Post Office several weeks ago. Investigators developed information leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Taza Bowling at a home where the stolen flag was flying on the stolen flag pole. Bowling was arrested and lodged the Knox County Detention Center. Deputies also determined 20-year-old Minnesota Smith, who was already in jail on unrelated charges, was also involved in the theft. Both were charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking.

www.wftgam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knox County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Knox County, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flagpole#Sheriff S Office#County Sheriff#Stolen#County Jail#Home Office#Knox County Post Office#The Cannon Post Office#Investigators#Criminal Trespass#Criminal Mischief#Unrelated Charges#Flying#28 Year Old Taza Bowling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Knox County, TNnewstalk987.com

KCSO Looking for Suspect With Multiple Charges

The Knox County Sherriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for multiple charges. Anthony Jerome Hamilton Jr. is wanted for aggravated stalking, coercion of a witness, and multiple drug related violations. Hamilton’s last known residence was near Central High School where Hamilton was seen fleeing from police. If you...
Knox County, TNwvlt.tv

Crews called to early morning fire in North Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire Department was called to 6704 Boruff Road in North Knox County just after 2:00 A.M. this morning. When Firefighters arrived they found that everyone inside and their pets made it out safely after alerted by a smoke detector. Officials said that crews were able to keep the fire from further damaging the home but it had suffered considerable damage prior to arrival.
Knoxville, TNnewstalk987.com

Police Identify Suspect in West Knoxville Stabbing at Days Inn

The suspect in a stabbing at a Days Inn in West Knoxville is identified. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Adam Paul was arrested yesterday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $25,000 appearance bond. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. yesterday morning...
Knox County, TNPosted by
WBIR

Knox County community leaders vaccinate homebound, homeless people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County leaders are working to expand vaccine access. The health and fire departments are now vaccinating homebound people, bringing the shots directly to them. On Sunday, in addition to food, people experiencing homelessness are able to receive a Johnson&Johnson shot at CareCuts. Vivian Shipe said it's...
Knoxville, TNwvlt.tv

Knox Co. church to give away free gas on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County church plans to use at least 200 gas gift cards on Saturday morning for anyone in need. Dante Church of God Senior Pastor David Snyder said the church members got the idea to give away free gas before the pandemic last year, but COVID-19 delayed them being able to do it.
Knox County, TNbrianhornback.com

Knox Sheriff Appears to Have Struck Out at First Bat Last Night

Last night, was the first at bat (no Smokies reference there) for the Knox County Commission with a budget hearing on Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs proposed budget. The Mayor remained silent in the back of the Small Assembly Room, relying on Chris Caldwell, Knox County Finance Director to carry the budget.
Knox County, TNbrianhornback.com

Sheriff Tom Spangler Kicked Off 2022 Campaign Last Night

Last night, Sheriff Tom Spangler kicked off his 2022 campaign. I was unable to attend, due to a family commitment. Thanks to a friend for sending us a few views of the event. I am told that Knox County Clerk Sherry Witt, Charlie Circuit Court Clerk Charlie Susano, County Commissioners Larsen Jay, John Schoonmaker and Carson Daly.
Knoxville, TNfarragutpress.com

farragutpress

On behalf of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Patricia Chambers, second from left, and her husband, Gary Chambers, second from right, recently brought Domino’s Pizza to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrolmen Shawn Short, left, and Talyr Bercaw, right, at the KCSO West precinct along Parkside Drive in Turkey Creek. Both Short and Bercaw work as resource officers in Farragut schools. Also pictured is KCSO Capt. Brad Hall, center, who said they “were honored they would think of us.” Gary Chambers, who also is a veteran and former chaplain for Knoxville Police Department, said, “We support our police as much as we can.”
Clinton, TNWYSH AM 1380

Two jailed following Saturday traffic stop

Two people were arrested following a traffic stop on Saturday in Clinton. Clinton Police Officer Jennifer Hutchins was on routine patrol on Buffalo Road Saturday morning shortly after 8:45 am when she was passed by a car with its windows tinted beyond the legal limit. She initiated a traffic stop and the car pulled over in the parking lot of the Hardee’s on Buffalo Road.
Knoxville, TNknoxfocus.com

Kincannon caves in to her far left base

City Mayor Indya Kincannon has caved in to the ultimatum of the radical leftists who have demanded school security officers be withdrawn from our school campuses. Kincannon sent a letter to Superintendent Bob Thomas, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Sheriff Tom Spangler, Board of Education Chair Susan Horn and District Attorney General Charme Allen. East Knox County school board member Mike McMillan described Kincannon’s letter as “full of leftist virtue signaling” but acknowledged the end result was 16 Knoxville Police Department officers would be withdrawn from school campuses. The problem is Sheriff Tom Spangler doesn’t have 16 new recruits at the present time to make up the difference. Being the passionate lawman he is, I know Sheriff Spangler will work things out to protect the school children inside the city limits, but it will stretch things thin in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. You see, words and actions really do have consequences and there is one thing NO public official can conjure up at will and that would be men and women wanting to become law enforcement officers. Those folks cannot be pulled out of thin air. It’s not that Indya doesn’t have the money – – – her new budget is larded with $50 million in new spending on welfare state goodies to appease the left. The city council incumbents are running around swooning over what a wonderful budget it is for Knoxville. Those candidates opposing the incumbent council-people would be wise to decry the actions of Kincannon and pledge they will vote to keep the City of Knoxville in the Memorandum of Agreement between the school system and the KPD.
Knox County, TNknoxfocus.com

How Many Copies of a Document Do I File With the Court?

On one of my very first days working in the legal world I remember seeing a paralegal prepare a new lawsuit to be filed at the Court. Out of curiosity I picked it up and started flipping through it and I asked her, “why do you have three copies?”. That...