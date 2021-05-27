Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, PA

DOH: 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

By Sentinel Staff
Cumberland County Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of new COVID-19 cases may be remaining low this week, but the number of hospitalizations are rising slightly in Cumberland County. The state Department of Health on Thursday reported there were only 10 new COVID-19 cases in the county, but there were three new patients hospitalized for the disease. That number also jumped by five new patients in Wednesday's data, and now there are 33 patients overall in hospitals being treated for COVID-19. Though the hospitalizations are rising, there was only one more patient than Wednesday in the ICU and one fewer patient on a ventilator.

cumberlink.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland County, PA
Coronavirus
State
Pennsylvania State
Lebanon County, PA
Government
Cumberland County, PA
Government
County
York County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Lebanon County, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Cumberland County, PA
Health
York County, PA
Coronavirus
York County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
County
Cumberland County, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Health
Lebanon County, PA
Coronavirus
York County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doh#Covid 19#Franklin County#Icu#Doh#Confirmed Cases#County Numbers#Dauphin County#Perry County#Juniata County#Hospitals#Central Pennsylvania#Hospitalizations#Incidence Rate#Huntingdon County#Mifflin County#This Week#Percent Positivity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Lebanon County, PAlebtown.com

Lebanon County daily COVID-19 tracker

Editor’s Note: We are standardizing the format for daily COVID-19 case data updates. These articles may feel repetitious but we want each one to stand alone in terms of providing maximum context around the data. This is the update for Monday, May 17. The number of new COVID-19 cases over...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Monday update: 87 additional COVID-19 cases in York County

There were 87 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County since Saturday, bringing the total to 45,654 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department. Of those cases, 44 were reported on Monday and 43 were reported on Sunday. There was also one additional death reported on Monday,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Cumberland County, PAlocal21news.com

Will PA election results be delayed?

On Monday night as Pennsylvanians prepared to vote many also began to wonder if they would get the results on election night. In November of 2020, many of the results were up in the air as counties worked to navigate a number of challenges and some even waited to begin the canvassing process altogether.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

York County happenings: School closed; exhibit on LGBTQ Cuban refugees

Fairview Elementary is closed until Thursday after the West Shore School District recorded rising COVID-19 cases linked to the building. The school closed Saturday after the district's COVID-19 dashboard recorded five cases for the school within 14 days. Students will learn remotely until the building reopens for students Thursday. All other West Shore schools remain open.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Saturday update: Two new COVID-19 death reported in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 800 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department. The county's case total also hit 45,567, an increase of 90 cases over the day prior. There have been 153,717...
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

Sentinel area fire calls for May 14-15

2:01 a.m.: automatic alarm, Waterford Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown. 7:06 a.m.: automatic alarm, E. Dykeman Road, Shippensburg; Vigialnt Hose, West End. 8:17 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, E. Dykeman Road, Shippensburg; Vigialnt Hose, West End. 10:34 a.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale,...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash in Lebanon County, Pa.

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lebanon County over the weekend. Pennsylvania State Police say the crash happened Saturday night along Route 72, near Mooshine Road in Union Township. The area is near Jonestown. Three vehicles were involved in the crash; an SUV and two motorcycles. According...
Lebanon County, PAlebtown.com

Going private: County outsources a portion of mental health services

Lebanon County will no longer provide targeted case management (TCM) services for local residents through their Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention(MH/ID/EI) department beginning July 1. The move to privatize TCM services with Service Access and Management (SAM), a Berks County business based in Reading, will lead to the elimination of 16...
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

York County happenings: Flamingo filched; parking permits available

Police need help identifying two people who were caught on camera stealing a concrete statue of a pink flamingo from a business in York Township. The theft happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of South George Street, according to a York Area Regional Police news release. The...
York County, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Pool sales soar, chlorine limited at York County store

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Business at pool stores is picking up. One York County owner says business is the busiest it has ever been, and she's having to limit how much supplies some customers can buy. "It is just crazy," said Kriste Buchmyer-Felton, owner of Buchmyer's Pools. Saturday, Sunday, and...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Find a drop box for your mail ballot in the Pa. primary (and other stuff you should know)

If you requested a mail-in ballot to vote in Pennsylvania’s primary election but figure you may be out of time to send it in the mail, you still have some options. Some counties have drop boxes or satellite offices where you can return mail-in ballots or absentee ballots. The primary election is Tuesday, May 18. All ballots - including mail-in ballots - must be returned by 8 p.m. on May 18.
Gettysburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Central Pa. lawyer who stole $6.3M doesn’t deserve a ‘compassionate’ early release from prison over COVID-19 fears, feds say

A former central Pennsylvania lawyer who embezzled $6.3 million from more than 30 clients doesn’t need or deserve to be released from prison early due to medical issues and her fear of contracting COVID-19, federal prosecutors are contending. Instead, Wendy Weikal-Beauchat should keep serving the remaining half of the 15-year...
York County, PAWGAL

Explore Outdoors: Mill Creek Falls in York County

AIRVILLE, Pa. — As part of our "Explore Outdoors" series, WGAL News 8's Matt Barcaro shows you a breathtaking view not far from the Susquehanna River. Some trails, as beautiful as they are, can be simple sanctuaries of plants, pebbles and a path. But this isn't that trail. Tim Schmidt...