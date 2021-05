Valdes, who plays Cisco Ramon, will end his run as a series regular after the CW drama’s current seventh season with an appearance in the finale. Cavanagh, who has played Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash as well as the various versions of Harrison Wells, actually was slated to end his tenure as a series regular at the end of Season 6, I hear. He hinted about that in a February 2020 Instagram post, which didn’t draw much attention at the time (you can see it below). But a couple of weeks later, the pandemic hit, shutting down all production and cutting short the seasons of dozens of series, including The Flash.