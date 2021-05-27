newsbreak-logo
Canada basketball loads camp roster for Tokyo qualifying bid

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn all, 21 players accepted camp invites from Canada — including 14 of the 16 leading Canadian-born scorers in the NBA this season. The only exceptions are Denver's Jamal Murray and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, both of whom saw their NBA seasons end early because of injury. Among those who accepted the camp invitations: Golden State's Andrew Wiggins, New York's RJ Barrett, Memphis' Dillon Brooks, Oklahoma City's Luguentz Dort, Houston's Kelly Olynyk, New Orleans' Nickeil Walker-Alexa...

