Canada basketball loads camp roster for Tokyo qualifying bid

The Coppell Cowgirl Basketball Program is excited to host a four-day basketball camp June 7th-10th for girls looking to develop fundamentals through games. All levels of skill and ability are welcome, and the camp is designed to create an enthusiasm for the game of basketball while growing campers’ individual skills in shooting, dribbling, passing, and finishing. The camp will include two sessions with girls entering 1st-6th grade attending the morning session from 9am-12pm and girls entering grades 7th-9th attending the afternoon session from 1pm-4pm. While trying to make the middle or high school team or just learning the basics, our counselors will meet the campers at their level and create a fun environment for the girls to learn, play and grow! Please see the camp flyer for additional information and registration or register at https://tinyurl.com/5fs8xdcs. If you have any questions, please email camp director Ryan Murphy at rmurphy@coppellisd.com.