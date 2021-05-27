newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Ocean Downs Casino awaiting sports book OK mind lifting of mask mandates, capacity restrictions

By Mallory Panuska Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 28, 2021) With capacity restrictions and mask mandates lifted, Ocean Downs Casino is fully back in business, and as soon as a state licensing commission gives the greenlight, a sports book will join the floor. But with the committee that will pass judgment on sports betting operations not yet...

www.oceancitytoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Games#Sports Betting#State Law#Mobile Operators#Business Law#Ocean Downs Casino#Swarc#Ocean Pines#Capacity Restrictions#Mask Mandates#Licenses#Legislation#Measure#Monopoly#Pre Covid Operations#Bets#Ocean City#Businesses#Review#Background Investigations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Gambling
News Break
NFL
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Sports
Related
RestaurantsEater

As Restaurant Capacity Restrictions Lift, D.C. Clarifies Guidance on Masks

Today is the day that D.C. restaurants will be able to return to full capacity, per D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s announcement earlier in the month that restaurant operations will be allowed return to pre-pandemic norms on Friday, May 21. The abrupt change surprised many D.C. restaurant owners, and today, the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration hosted a reopening webinar to address concerns and questions.
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Philly lifting COVID restrictions June 2; mask mandate remains in place

Philadelphia will lift its COVID restrictions on June 2, a week earlier than planned, the city administration announced Friday. That includes all maximum capacity limits and distancing rules that have affected businesses in the city since the pandemic began. The city called those rules "Safer-at-Home" restrictions. The city's indoor mask...
Gamblingvegasslotsonline.com

Atlantic City Casinos to Ditch Social Distancing, May Lift Mask Mandate

Over the past few weeks, several states in the US have removed COVID-19 restrictions. In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy has signed Executive Order 242, pushing ahead with the reopening process for business. The order allows a mask mandate to be lifted along with social distancing restrictions. The Governor released...
Phoenix, AZindiancountrytoday.com

Feds OK tribal casino, sports betting deal

PHOENIX — Gambling on sporting events and online fantasy sports betting became legal in Arizona on Monday, along with a host of new gambling options at tribal casinos, after the U.S. Department of the Interior approved an updated tribal gaming compact with the state. The approval puts into effect emergency...
Public Healthburlingtoncountytimes.com

NJ COVID capacity restrictions end tomorrow, but indoor mask mandate remains

The most sweeping reopening plan since COVID restrictions were put into place 14 months ago takes effect Wednesday in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. But while New York and Connecticut are also lifting their indoor mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated, New Jerseyans will still be required to wear one regardless of their vaccination status.
Hobbiespopville.com

Will Pool Capacity Restrictions Be Lifted?

As you likely know, starting Friday, May 21, there are no longer supposed to be capacity restrictions at most places, including pools! However, DC pools are still including a reservation system that fills up quickly (I have only had success at 9am once)! I tried today for next week with no luck, before realizing that reservations shouldn’t even be needed for next Monday! Do you know if they will continue requiring reservations or if they just haven’t taken down the system yet?”
RestaurantsPosted by
Bisnow

Rent Payments Loom For Restaurants As Capacity Restrictions Lift

Many restaurants in D.C. and across the country have been paying little to no rent over the last 14 months as the pandemic has depressed their sales. Now, with the warm weather and vaccinations bringing more customers, and with cities like the District lifting their capacity restrictions, restaurants will soon have larger bills to pay. But the difficulty of hiring back staff and the uncertainty of whether people are comfortable enough to crowd into restaurants, could make it difficult for restaurants to pay the rents their landlords will soon demand.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

Aristocrat and Gold Strike Casino Resort launch Mid-South’s first Buffalo Zone

TUNICA, Miss. (May 28, 2021) – Casino players across the Mid-South have a new reason to cheer “Buffalooooo!” as Aristocrat Gaming™ and MGM Resorts International’s Gold Strike Casino Resort will launch Mississippi’s first ‘Buffalo Zone™.’ Gold Strike’s new gaming space is scheduled to open on May 28 for Memorial Day weekend.
Nevada Statelegalsportsreport.com

Nevada Sports Betting Latest Market To Report April Dip

Even the oldest legal US market cannot escape the March Madness hangover as sports betting in Nevada dipped in April. Handle was $454.7 million for the month, down 29.1% from the $641 million bet in March. Nearly 80% of March’s handle came from basketball thanks to betting on March Madness.
BusinessSeattle Times

Uber set to recognize U.K. union while keeping worker model

Uber Technologies plans to formally recognize a trade union in the U.K. that will give drivers increased powers to collectively bargain while also preserving the company’s worker model. The ride-hailing giant is set to strike a deal that will allow Uber’s 70,000 drivers in the country to organize and collectively...
Gamblingthetechportal.com

Fantasy gaming unicorn Dream Sports invests $50 million in In-house digital sports content and commerce platform FanCode

The fantasy gaming platform Dream11 made the headlines when it won the right to sponsor the cash-heavy Indian Premier League (IPL), something that turned a lot of heads especially because the Dream11 app is not even available on the Play Store. However, that is not stopping the company, which is seeking to expand into other arenas of the online gaming market. In-house digital sports content and commerce platform FanCode raised $50 million from Dream Sports through its investment arm Dream Sports Investments (DSI), bringing the company one step closer to its goal of becoming a sports tech firm. .
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

#146 Bryan Paris: Perennial Poker Kaiju w/ $12 Million+ in Online MTT Cashes

#146 Bryan Paris: Perennial Poker Kaiju w/ $12 Million+ in Online MTT Cashes. Today’s guest on CPG has over $12 million in online MTT cashes, sports 35k+ followers on Twitch (And is such a poker legend he had hundreds of viewers on day 1), and is a Natural8 Ambassador the always brilliant Bryan Paris.When you listen to Bryan talk, without knowing his background, you might be fooled. He may seem humble, modest, and easy-going but on the green felt the man is a stone-cold killer.Bryan’s path to poker greatness is very similar to so many other poker legends including Jonathan Little, Michael Acevedo, Justin Bonomo, Scott Seiver, and Isaac Haxton:Through the card game Magic: The Gathering.I don’t know exactly what it is about Magic that seems to produce poker kaiju’s but as someone who has made it his mission to decode the recipe to poker greatness, Magic is way too common of an ingredient to ignore. From Magic to playing in-home games with his high school classmates to battling on the virtual felt, Bryan’s transition to becoming a professional poker player looks pretty seamless from the outside looking in.In today’s episode packed full of Greatness Bombs with Bryan Paris, you’re going to learn:- The concept of antifragility and why it can be your poker superpower.- Whether or not Bryan thinks investing into poker courses and solvers is worth it.- Life lessons from the great teacher that is poker.- And much, MUCH more.And now without any further ado, I bring to you the great Bryan Paris.New CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.