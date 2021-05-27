The Biggest Question for Every NFL Team Heading into 2021 OTAs

The NFL Schedule was officially released last week as the league did a job well-done in making it an event even though we already knew the opponents. The travel schedules, bye weeks, and rough stretches were all announced in the first year we get a 17-game season, so, naturally, analysts are already jumping ahead of themselves to predict every team’s record 4 months before the actual games begin. No one knows what variables could be in play to mess up what we think we know in terms of how well each team will perform. What we DO know however, are the big-time matchups on primetime television: the Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night nationally-televised games. While we can’t really react to strengths of schedule just yet, we can react to what we’ll all be watching intently with no other games on. Here are the takeaways: