Netflix’s‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4 Will Feature 2 New Agents

When Master of None premiered in late 2015, the Netflix romantic dramedy joined a crowded landscape of stories about 30-ish protagonists on a quest to meet The One, even if they couldn’t imagine settling down anytime soon. The cultural specificity that star and co-creator Aziz Ansari brought to his character Dev’s search for love distinguished the series, of course, as did its expansive approach to diverse storytelling, which notably didn’t end with Indian American Dev, his Taiwanese American friend Brian (Kelvin Yu) and his Black lesbian childhood bestie Denise (Lena Waithe), but looked toward the far wider urban topography they occupied. New York City is packed with many more types of people than can be readily pictured, Master of None seemed to argue, and every last one deserves their own love story.