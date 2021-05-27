newsbreak-logo
Netflix’s‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4 Will Feature 2 New Agents

By Jennifer Nied, Sarah Felbin
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's reality show Selling Sunset has quickly become a fan fave as new seasons debuted in 2020 and more are coming in 2021. Now, two new agents, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan are officially joining the cast. Cast members Mary Fitzgerald, Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, and Maya Vander shared their...

Christine Quinn
