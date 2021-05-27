newsbreak-logo
Illinois Constitutional Amendment Banning Right-To-Work Laws To Be On 2022 Ballot

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois residents will get the chance to vote next year on a constitutional amendment that would block the enactment of “right-to-work” laws at the state or local level. Such laws prohibit workplace policies that make union membership a condition of employment. Supporters of the amendment say it will protect workers and their ability to organize and collectively bargain. But opponents say it will make Illinois less business-friendly and drive job creators out of the state.

