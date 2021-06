• Deion R. Law, 24, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with having an accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and failure to render aid after an accident at 8:51 p.m. April 26 in the 1400 block of Parke Drive, Hermitage. Police said he hit a woman who was walking east along Rombold Road near Parke Drive. Law stopped briefly but did not speak with the pedestrian, who was treated at the scene for minor injuries.