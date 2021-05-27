newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Naomi Osaka Will Not Speak to the Press During the French Open, Prioritizing Her Mental Health

By Kaitlyn McNab
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka announced on social media that she will not be speaking to the press during this year’s French Open. “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one,” the 23-year-old tennis star wrote. “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Open#Public Health#Press Conferences#Public Media#Teen Vogue#Nba#Professional Athletes#Questions#Stuttgart#Sat#Referencing Clips#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Tennis
News Break
NFL
Country
Germany
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennistennis.com

A writer reflects: Top 11 storylines of the past 10 years

Just this year, removed from the hyper-social life I like, I've picked up piano lessons. I may or may not be aiming to write one great song and, sure, live off of that forever. (We'll see.) For now, you can call this my Decade of Hits album. That's as, with this piece, I'm hanging up not my racquets but my tennis-covering notebooks. These forehand- and fashion-saluting phalanges are heading into a new venture, in a new sector. I'm excited about that.
TennisHealthline

Venus Williams on Gender Equality: ‘There’s a Lot of Work to Be Done’

Tennis great Venus Williams is joining a growing list of celebrities who are working to raise awareness and promote healthier, safer, and secure indoor spaces as we start to gather indoors again. A longtime advocate for equality across a wide range of issues, Williams said the reckonings we’ve seen over...
Tennispurewow.com

Venus Williams Is Pretty in Pink in Matching Tennis Tee & Skirt

Just one month after Venus Williams dropped her new spring collection for EleVen by Venus Williams, we’re already getting a sneak peek at her summer launch. (And we can’t wait to see her rock these sets on the court.) Over the weekend, the professional tennis player shared a photo on...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

WTA Parma Day 2 Predictions Including Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Venus Williams

There are eight singles matches on the schedule for Monday at the Emilia-Romagna Open. Among these in action will be both the Williams sisters. Venus is taking on Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who bested her at last year’s Roland Garros. Who do you think will advance? We also predict the rest of the day’s matches in a second article.
TennisPosted by
FootwearNews

Venus Williams on the Moment Crocs Won Her Over & Became a Guilty Pleasure

Venus Williams stars in this week’s FN cover story for our annual women in power issue. In addition to talking about her incredible tennis career and her new project with K-Swiss, the legend opened up about her top shoe moments through the years, including her discovery of Crocs, why she wears Ugg at home and the K-Swiss kicks she can’t give up.
Tennisledburyreporter.co.uk

Serena Williams secures place in last 16 of Emilia-Romagna Open

Serena Williams overcame a shaky start to power into the last 16 of the Emilia-Romagna Open at the expense of 17-year-old qualifying wildcard Lisa Pigato. World number 572 Pigato produced three superb winners to break the 23-time grand slam winner in the first game of their first-round match in Parma but Williams soon recovered.
Tennisdividendwealth.co.uk

Naomi Osaka will not participate in press conferences during …

23-year-old tennis star Naomi Osaka has announced on social media that she will not participate in the mandatory press conferences after matches during the Grand Prix tennis tournament Roland Garros. Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced Wednesday that she will not answer press questions during Roland Garros. The tennis tournament,...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer protagonist of UNIQLO Lifewar: Made For All

There is great anticipation for the imminent return to the court, this time on clay, of twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. The Swiss tennis player will make his return to the home ATP tournament in Geneva where he will try to prepare for the second Grand Slam tournament of the season, the Roland Garros.
Tennissemoball.com

FRENCH OPEN 2021: From Gauff to Alcaraz, tennis' teen set

Coco Gauff is still just 17 and now she is seeded at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. Just before heading to the French Open, Coco Gauff won the singles and doubles titles at a clay-court event in Parma, Italy, pushing her ranking to a career-best No. 25.
Tenniswomenstennisblog.com

Barty, Swiatek, Nadal comment on Osaka’s French Open media boycott

Naomi Osaka has decided to skip press conferences at this year’s French Open, in order to preserve her mental health and focus on tennis. It is a bold move by the influential 23-year-old and she is ready to pay fines for her unprecedented decision. The tennis community understands that it...