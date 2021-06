Recently I’ve written briefly on the concept of plumb lines, and I have another one for you today. Simplicity is a virtue. It’s no secret that I’m both a geek and an Apple fanboy. I love technology and especially Apple’s tech. I’m an early adopter—I download a new update as soon as it’s posted, and often enroll in beta testing programs. I’ve had iPhones since the first generation of the device came out on my birthday (thank you, Steve Jobs!) in 2007. I enjoy the podcast “This Week in Tech,” although I rarely have time to listen to the full two and a half hour long episode each week.