The American entertainment industry is all about reviving stuff that was popular 20-30 years ago, so why not add celebrity boxing to the mix?. According to ESPN, Chad Johnson, formerly known as Chad Ochocinco before switching back to Chad Johnson, is scheduled to make his professional boxing debut on June 6th on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul. His opponent is likely to be another celebrity and/or athlete in a four- or six-rounder.