Margot Robbie Reportedly Pushing For Harley And Ivy To Kiss On Screen

I never thought Harley Quinn would be one of the staple heroes of the DC Cinematic Universe. Sure, you can argue that her DCEU movies haven’t been the greatest, but she has grown has a character. She began as a victim of abuse and as a criminal, then evolved into a more selfless hero. She may always be one of the craziest protagonists in the DCEU, but she’s also becoming a more prominent hero in the DCEU. I mean, she’s still a major member of the Suicide Squad, and still managed to save the world. I’m very eager to see what she’ll do next in the upcoming James Gunn Suicide Squad movie. She’ll probably do something heroic in the end, but I’m more excited to see some Harley Quinn action/antics.