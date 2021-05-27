newsbreak-logo
Margot Robbie Reportedly Pushing For Harley And Ivy To Kiss On Screen

By Christian Bone
Cover picture for the articleIt’s weird to think that the last time Poison Ivy appeared in a movie was 1997’s Batman & Robin. Since then, the character has grown so much, particularly through her relationship with Harley Quinn. The next time she graces the silver screen, then, Ivy will surely be paired with her frequent girlfriend. It’s unclear if Warner Bros. and DC actually have any plans for Dr. Pamela Isley’s return, but thankfully, Harley herself, Margot Robbie, is pushing to make it happen.

