Lions’ QB Jared Goff spoke to the media about what type of scheme the offense would be running under new OC Anthony Lynn. “I think the way he described (the scheme) to us is multiple with spread principles,” Goff said, via Chris Burke of The Athletic. “I think it’s going to have a little bit of what they did with (Justin) Herbert and the Chargers and a little bit of what (Lynn) did in Buffalo. It’s a nice little mixture of it so far and it’s been good.”