Cell Phones

Google, Show Us the Pixel 6

By Kellen
droid-life.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. I’ll never forget the Pixel 4. Not because it was a launch disaster or because it had a giant forehead with radar that Google didn’t want to develop further for phones or because it was killed off in less than a year. No, I’ll remember the Pixel 4 because Google randomly showed off its design months before it was announced in response to renders of the device showing up and spreading around as they typically do. It was awesome and completely out of the ordinary for this industry.

