Recent College Grad Wins a Million Dollars for Getting Vaccinated in Ohio

audioburst.com
 11 days ago

Over the next five weeks for a parent You're worried about paying college tuition. Tell your 12 to 17 year old. Go out, get a shot. Finally, The wait is over and overnight in Ohio officials announcing the first winner of the state's vaccine million lottery. Abigail Vyugin Ski from Silverton, Ohio. 22 years old, the first in the state to win a million dollar jackpot. Just forgetting the shot another winner, Jos Costello, getting a full ride scholarship. A lot of people excited about those prizes. But back to that question of immunity for those who have already recovered from Cove in some health experts suggest that if you had the virus getting the vaccine can almost act like a booster shot Supercharging those antibodies.

search.audioburst.com
