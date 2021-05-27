newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

State Officials Warn Of Increase In Online Child Exploitation During Pandemic

By WMAY Newsroom
wmay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith children spending much more time online during the pandemic, state officials say there’s been an alarming increase in cases of online child sexual exploitation. Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly say the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received more than 5,000 tips last year about possible cases of exploitation… and Raoul says the state is on pace to see that number rise by as much as 16-percent this year.

www.wmay.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Raoul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Exploitation#Pandemic#Child Sexual Exploitation#State Officials#Police Officials#Illinois State Police#State Attorney General#Online Child#Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Springfield, ILWTAX

Raoul: child exploit reports up

Reports of online child exploitation have gone up since the pandemic started. The trajectory actually predates the pandemic. “Since 2017, our office has experienced a 117 percent increase in those reports,” Christine Fuller, a cybercrime investigator in the attorney general’s office, said at a news conference in Springfield Thursday. “In 2017 we had 2,383 reports that we received this past year in 2020 we received over 5,000 reports.”
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Domestic violence has increased during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It can be dangerous when officers respond to domestic disturbance calls. The Champaign community is in mourning after Police Officer Chris Oberheim was fatally shot. Oberheim and another officer were responding to a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, May 19. Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said what...
Kemper County, MSkempercountymessenger.com

Health officials warn pandemic isn’t over

Health officials say the number of new COVID-19 cases and related deaths is going down in Mississippi. But the dreaded disease is still very much a threat. The state has reported 1,084 new cases and 17 deaths since last Monday. Since March 2020, there have been 315,026 cases and 7,257 deaths.
Fraud CrimesKeene Sentinel

Scammers send texts claiming to be from DMV, state officials warn

State officials are warning that scammers are impersonating DMV employees and sending fraudulent text messages. The N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles has gotten multiple reports of this happening in New Hampshire, and similar scams have been reported elsewhere in the country, the DMV and N.H. Attorney General’s Office said in a news release Monday.
Indiana StateNWI.com

Indiana ranked as 9th least safe state during coronavirus pandemic

With only about 40% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Indiana ranked as the 9th least safe state during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study. The personal finance website WalletHub ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia on the basis of coronavirus transmission, positive tests, hospitalizations, deaths and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
Drinksradioresultsnetwork.com

State Officials Warn Of Binge Drinking During Graduation Season

With prom and graduation season here, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) urges parents to talk with their teens about the dangers of underage drinking. Parents are the number one influencer over their kids about making good choices by not consuming alcohol. “During this time of celebration, it’s tempting for...
Fraud CrimesWyoming Tribune Eagle

Online scams on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

As more people spent time online during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not too surprising that online scams became the riskiest type of scam in 2020. Nearly 40% of scams reported to the BBB last year were online purchase scams, followed by employment scams, which had been the top scam reported in 2019, according to the 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, “Online scams rise during COVID-19 pandemic.” Data for the report was provided through the BBB Scam Tracker, an online platform for consumers and businesses to report scams and suspicious activity to the BBB.
Minoritiesopenaccessgovernment.org

Ethnic minorities had largest increase in cardiac deaths during pandemic

According to a new analysis by researchers, ethnic minorities in the US experienced disproportionately high levels of cardiac deaths during the pandemic – in comparison to the rates in 2019. The US documented higher rates of heart disease and death in 2020 than they did in 2019. With the pressure...
California StateSiskiyou Daily

Investigation: ATF rarely issues harsh gun dealer penalties in California

Gun shops nationwide face government inspections to ensure they're complying with federal rules regarding paperwork, background checks and prohibited purchasers, but rarely face severe sanctions. That's according to a sweeping examination of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives records by USA TODAY and The Trace. It found that policing...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Under pressure: 250 public officials have left jobs during pandemic

More than 250 public health officials have left their jobs since the pandemic started, Lori Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told CNN. While some departures are normal, Ms. Freeman said many were "due to the pressures of this pandemic." The association performs a...
Michigan StateWSJM

Michigan Child Trauma Soared During Pandemic

As more folks are vaccinated and reopening continues, mental-health experts say it’s important to acknowledge and treat the trauma many children and teens experienced during the pandemic. Kids were concerned about a deadly, contagious disease during a time of political turmoil, and were separated from friends or family without the...
KSNB Local4

State providing mental health support for Nebraskans during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mental health has become a wider conversation since the pandemic started. Whether it be stress about the virus, work or finances, many Americans have been mentally affected over the past year. According to the CDC, four out of 10 adults in the United States have reported...
Public Safetycbp.gov

San Diego Officials Warn Against Illegal Entry at Sea, Increase Patrols For Memorial Day Weekend

“Smugglers don’t adhere to boating safety standards. These are long and dangerous excursions, with overladen vessels traveling without navigational lights and no safety equipment,” said Brandon Tucker, Deputy Director of Air Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s, Air and Marine Operations, San Diego Air and Marine Branch. “People need to understand that they are risking their lives in the hands of smugglers who value only the money they are paid.”