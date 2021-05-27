State Officials Warn Of Increase In Online Child Exploitation During Pandemic

As more people spent time online during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not too surprising that online scams became the riskiest type of scam in 2020. Nearly 40% of scams reported to the BBB last year were online purchase scams, followed by employment scams, which had been the top scam reported in 2019, according to the 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report, “Online scams rise during COVID-19 pandemic.” Data for the report was provided through the BBB Scam Tracker, an online platform for consumers and businesses to report scams and suspicious activity to the BBB.