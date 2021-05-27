State Officials Warn Of Increase In Online Child Exploitation During Pandemic
With children spending much more time online during the pandemic, state officials say there’s been an alarming increase in cases of online child sexual exploitation. Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly say the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received more than 5,000 tips last year about possible cases of exploitation… and Raoul says the state is on pace to see that number rise by as much as 16-percent this year.www.wmay.com