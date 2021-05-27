newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Latest Texas schedule update includes kickoff times for Louisiana and Rice, date change for Kansas State

By Jeff Howe
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest update to the Texas schedule for the first season of the Steve Sarkisian era includes kickoff times and broadcast information for non-conference battles with Louisiana and Rice and a date change for a Big 12 meeting with Kansas State. The Longhorns will welcome the Ragin’ Cajuns to Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4 for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX while the game with the Owls on Sept. 18 will be a 7 p.m. game televised on the Longhorn Network.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
205K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Fayetteville, TX
State
Louisiana State
City
Rice, TX
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Nrg Stadium#Time Series#American Football#Lsu#Kickoff Times#Longhorns#Ragin#Cajuns#Fox#Espn#The Touchdown Club#Iowa State#Ap#Auburn#Swc#Sec#Owls#The K State#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Related
Alabama StateWSFA

Kickoff times set for Alabama vs. Miami, Auburn vs. Penn State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football’s season opener against Miami (Fla.) on September 4 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and be broadcast nationally on ABC. The Crimson Tide and Hurricanes will square off in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama will then open its...
Frisco, TXCBS Sports

2021 FCS championship game score: Live South Dakota State vs. Sam Houston updates, kickoff time, highlights

The conclusion to a one-of-a-kind spring season in college football highlights Sunday's afternoon in sports with No. 1 seed South Dakota State and No. 2 seed Sam Houston State clashing for the FCS National Championship in Frisco, Texas at 2 p.m. ET on ABC. Even though the circumstances have been unusual, this will be a momentous day for either program as both are seeking their first-ever national title.
Louisiana Statetexags.com

Series Preview: Texas A&M vs. Louisiana State

Also included above is a radio segment with Scott Clendenin from Thursday morning, previewing this weekend’s series between Texas A&M and LSU. Who: LSU (32-20, 11-16 SEC) Where: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park – Bryan-College Station, Texas. When:. Thursday: 6:00 p.m. CT (ESPNU) Friday: 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)
Notre Dame, INndinsider.com

Notre Dame-Florida State opener gets prime-time kickoff on ABC

To no surprise, Notre Dame’s 2021 football season will begin in prime time. ESPN announced Tuesday that Notre Dame’s season opener at Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EDT and be televised on ABC. The last time the Irish played the Seminoles in Tallahassee,...
Kansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Big XII Hoops: Kansas State Roster Update

Kansas State loses some players and gains some players, but the most important thing to know about K-State’s program is that Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel, Mike McGuirl and Davion Bradford, four key players, have chosen to stay in Manhattan rather than transfer out. They give Bruce Weber some skill on the perimeter, and one hoss inside, and they provide the Wildcats with at least a modicum of continuity. Combine these facts with Weber’s proven ability to get the most out of his talent, and Kansas State has good a chance to improve next season.
Oklahoma StateBurnt Orange Nation

Texas schedule updated for Arkansas and Oklahoma

Tuesday marked the announcement of game time and television information for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks, as well as the television carrier for Cotton Bowl matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. On Sept. 11, the Longhorns travel to Fayetteville for a 6 p.m. Central kickoff against the...
Utah Stated1baseball.com

Coach Buzz: Texas Tech’s Power Move; A&M, Rice, Utah Updates

There’s never a dull moment on the college baseball coaching carousel. The carousel went spinning out of control on Sunday when Texas A&M did not renew the contract of long-time, successful head coach Rob Childress, and it went full crazy on Monday with Rice parting ways with third-year head coach Matt Bragga and Utah head coach Bill Kinneberg announcing his retirement after 18 seasons with the program.
Houston, TXtheboxhouston.com

Houston Voted Most Overworked City In New Study

Feel like you’ve been working even harder during the pandemic? You’re not alone. According to a new study by Kisi, Houston ranks as the most overworked city in terms of a work-life balance. In fact, three of Texas’ major cities all find spots within the top 5 of the ranking...
Arizona StatePosted by
247Sports

Arizona advances to WCWS with win over Arkansas

Arizona defeated Arkansas 4-1 on Saturday to secure a spot in the Women's College World Series for the 24th time in school history. The Wildcats went hitless for four innings before erasing a 1-0 deficit with four unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Arkansas pitcher Autumn Storms had...
Nashville, TNvucommodores.com

Three Kickoff Times Scheduled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three of Vanderbilt’s football games for the 2021 campaign now have kickoff times established. Sept. 11 at Colorado State – 9 p.m. Sept. 18 vs. Stanford – 7 p.m. Vanderbilt Stadium is expected to operate at 100 percent capacity for the 2021 campaign, beginning with the Commodores’...
EntertainmentPopculture

Garth Brooks Sets Nebraska Stadium Tour Date

Garth Brooks is headed to The Cornhusker State, announcing on Wednesday that his Stadium Tour will stop in Lincoln, Nebraska on Aug. 14. Brooks will play Memorial Stadium and his show will be the first music event at the venue in 34 years. This will be the only Nebraska show...
Penn, PAMilton Daily Standard

Penn State announces kickoff times for three games

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State’s season opener on Sept. 4 at Wisconsin will kick off at noon on FOX, it was announced on Thursday, while the Sept. 11 contest vs. Ball State will start at 3:30 p.m. on FS1. It was also announced Penn State’s game at Iowa on Oct....
Utah Statenbcrightnow.com

Washington State draws late kickoff time for season opener against Utah State

Fans will have to stay up late to catch Washington State in the season opener against Utah State. Along with two other early-season matchups, the Pac-12 Conference announced a kickoff time and television assignment for WSU’s Sept. 4 opener, which is expected to be the first game of the Nick Rolovich era played in front of a normal crowd.
Kansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Kickoff times set for Kansas State's first three games, Texas game moved to Friday after Thanksgiving

The kickoff times and television stations for Kansas State's first three football games of the 2021 season were announced on Thursday afternoon. In the Wildcats' season opener, they will take on Stanford on September 4 in an 11 a.m. kickoff on Fox Sports 1. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas as part of the Allstate Kickoff Classic. The game was initially to be played in Manhattan as the second game of a home-and-home series between the two schools, but was moved to the home of the Dallas Cowboys earlier this year.