Latest Texas schedule update includes kickoff times for Louisiana and Rice, date change for Kansas State
The latest update to the Texas schedule for the first season of the Steve Sarkisian era includes kickoff times and broadcast information for non-conference battles with Louisiana and Rice and a date change for a Big 12 meeting with Kansas State. The Longhorns will welcome the Ragin’ Cajuns to Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4 for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX while the game with the Owls on Sept. 18 will be a 7 p.m. game televised on the Longhorn Network.247sports.com