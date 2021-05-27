Latest Texas schedule update includes kickoff times for Louisiana and Rice, date change for Kansas State

Kansas State loses some players and gains some players, but the most important thing to know about K-State’s program is that Nijel Pack, Selton Miguel, Mike McGuirl and Davion Bradford, four key players, have chosen to stay in Manhattan rather than transfer out. They give Bruce Weber some skill on the perimeter, and one hoss inside, and they provide the Wildcats with at least a modicum of continuity. Combine these facts with Weber’s proven ability to get the most out of his talent, and Kansas State has good a chance to improve next season.