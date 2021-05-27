CEO Thinks Computer's Been Hacked, Learns How Keyboard Works
While the nature of this hilarious tech support tale makes for quite the delicious fail, it's a little understandable how blinding panic can give way to overlooking the obvious solutions. Sometimes, your brain goes into a survival mode of sorts, and in that process, you end up looking right past the clear solution that was right in front of you. Based off the comments section, it sounds like this kind of thing can happen quite often to the more technologically-challenged folks. For some more gold from the tech support world, check out this tech support employee who got fired and unfired on the same day.cheezburger.com