When you are blessed with a plot in as gorgeous as a location as this modern home, with the Suffolk countryside stretching out around you, the beautiful coast, literally a stone's throw away and skies so big they almost don't seem real, it an obvious call that the home you build is going to be at one with all that nature that surrounds it. So when the designers at Studio Pond decided to build this home, it was very much influenced by the landscape, drawing inspiration from the vertical reedbeds and fishermen’s huts that can be found along the nearby coast.