“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.” John 1:14. Jesus was God wrapped in flesh and dwelling among humankind. Those around him could see him, touch him and hear him — up close and personal. As God living in an earthly body, he used his voice to speak to people. On at least four occasions, Jesus said, “Come,” to issue invitations to people to experience God’s glory through him. My prayer for you is that as you read Jesus’ four invitations, you will find yourself in these and hear him call to you as well.