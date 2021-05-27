Cancel
Business

Ilaria Profumi

directsellingnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXp Realty has appointed Ilaria Profumia as the Regional Director for the company’s presence in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA). Profumi is a real estate veteran with experience operating in Italy, where she was a chief real estate executive for 15 years. Profumi is also a lawyer who spent two decades in legal roles within the real estate industry, including head of legal affairs and head of business development.

www.directsellingnews.com
Los Angeles Business Journal

Bizspotlight

Meriplex, a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider, announces its acquisition of Southern California based managed services provider, Enhanced Technologies. Founded in 1987, Enhanced provides dedicated IT and cloud support, managed services, and cybersecurity consulting to growing SMB and mid-size enterprises ensuring business efficiency and security. “We are excited about our acquisition of Enhanced Technologies on the West Coast. This is a major step for Meriplex to demonstrate our continued initiative to strategically expand our footprint nation-wide,” said David Henley, CEO of Meriplex. “EnhancedTech boasts a highly talented technical staff that will help Meriplex secure its’ footing and grow successfully into the Southern California market.” “We are thrilled to be merging with Meriplex. With our long-standing partnerships combined with Meriplex’s extensive managed technology portfolio, we are now well positioned to add additional value into our client base while ensuring the same personal support they are accustomed to,” said Jim Ott, CTO of Enhanced Technologies. Paul Wartenberg, VP of Business Development add, “With the resources of a much larger organization, our customers will have access to more technical support, including a 24/7 Network Operation Center, so we can continue to enhance their business.” Meriplex continues to drive focus on investing in businesses that have a concentration on managed IT services and cybersecurity coupled with a talent workforce. If you are interested in learning more about our M&A process, please reach out to us at connect@meriplex.com About Meriplex: Meriplex is a managed cybersecurity, IT, and SD-WAN solutions provider that enables transformation by combining secure, innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we deliver business-driven solutions that provide the scalability and support needed to power enterprise growth. To learn more, visit www.meriplex.com or follow them on Linkedin. About Enhanced Technologies: Enhanced Technologies Group, Inc. is a Premier Network Integrator established for over thirty years in the Southern California market. ETGI delivers award-winning solutions designed to maximize our clients’ value within while still maintaining a personal approach.
Economycryptocoingossip.com

Africa Blockchain Week 2021 to Showcase Continent’s Digital Transformation

Being the largest blockchain event for Africa, Africa Blockchain Week 2021 will bring together decision-makers, business leaders, investors, community builders, educators, and government officials to discuss how blockchain technology benefits Africa’s economic and financial development. Africa Blockchain Week (ABCW) 2021 takes place virtually from June 28 to July 1. The...
Marketssandiegosun.com

Safari Tourism Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Safari Tourism Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Safari Tourism market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Safari Tourism industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Marketsthecustomer.net

REPORT: Airtable Marketing Trends

Even with heavy investment in tools and process, most leaders say they’re falling behind: 46% say they lack the timely data to make strategic decisions. We surveyed 300 marketing leaders to learn why. What’s inside:. The top barriers to success, as told by marketing leaders—and how they’re solving them. How...
Economybizjournals

Jemina MacHarry

Ad Results Media, a trailblazer leading the audio media industry in branded audio advertising, announced the hiring of Jemina MacHarry as their new Director of Business Development. Jemina has proved herself as a trusted sales consultant across various industries and most recently at the Houston Rockets. She has a deep understanding of acquiring and cultivating new client relationships. In her new role, Jemina will develop strategic plans to increase business and nurture existing accounts.
Marketsvcpost.com

3 Ways to Grow Your Business with Venture Capital

If you've recently finished a successful round of venture capital funding, and you have some extra money to strengthen your company's position, it's important to act as quickly as possible. Business leaders can often struggle to determine where they should be spending their cash in today's digital landscape, particularly when new cash is available. If you're trying to see the biggest benefits from the lowest amount of initial spending possible, we've got some tips to set you on the right path. Here are some fantastic ideas on where you might want to consider spending your money first.
Agricultureperformance-radio.com

SD Farmers Market Tourism Brochure

Yankton, S.D.- The S.D. Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) has developed a new rack card to promote South Dakota’s Farmers Markets to tourists across the state. The promotional cards will appear in five S.D. Interstate Welcome Centers along Interstate 29 & 90 including Valley Springs, Chamberlain, Wilmot, Vermillion and Spearfish. Additionally, they will appear at other tourist sites such as Bear Country, Cosmos, Al’s Oasis, KOA campgrounds, hotels, museums, and Chamber of Commerce locations- over 140 places across the state!
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

What Is Opendoor?

Opendoor is a company capitalizing on the growing popularity of the iBuyer technology trend. iBuyer stands for instant buyer. An iBuyer theoretically makes it easier, faster, and sometimes cheaper to sell a home. What Is an iBuyer?. As was touched on, Opendoor is characterized as an iBuyer. An iBuyer is...
Businessqatar-tribune.com

QFC inks deals with leading Russian orgs

Represented by a high-level delegation at the 24th edition of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2021, Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) signed six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and one Letter of Intent with leading organisations from Russia’s investment, technology, and innovation ecosystem, aimed at promoting investment in Qatar’s wider business landscape.
Carselectrek.co

That $1,700 Alibaba electric Jeep? Someone bought it, and here’s what showed up

If you haven’t already had the pleasure of discovering it, I write a fun column called the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week. Each week I go spelunking into the caverns of the Alibaba electric vehicle catalog and find something awesome, weird, and usually surprisingly low-cost to share with the world. I’ve wanted to purchase a lot of these myself, and I even did pull the trigger on an electric pickup truck recently. But it turns out that I’m not the only one who has been bitten by the weird Alibaba EV bug – as an Electrek reader shared with us his experience purchasing the $1,700 electric mini-Jeep I found earlier this year.
Energy Industryyourmoney.com

Halogen light bulbs to be banned from September

Halogen bulbs will be banned from being sold from September 2021, with fluorescent lightbulbs to follow from September 2023. This will both cut emissions and save consumers money on their energy bills. The government says the shift to LED bulbs will cut 1.26 million tonnes of CO2 – the equivalent...
Energy Industrywindtech-international.com

May June 2021

As wind turbines installed in the late 1990s and early 2000s begin to be decommissioned, it is important to consider sustainable options for handling their end-of-life materials. Recycling and other circular economy methods can reduce the material intensity of wind energy production, but composite blades are more difficult to recycle than many other major wind turbine components. Read more about this topic in the article at page 7. (Cover photo: Ryan Beach / NREL)
Economyeverything-pr.com

Marketing Strategy, Marketing Management RFP

Destination BC is a provincially funded, industry-led Crown corporation that supports a strong and competitive future for BC’s tourism industry through a combination of global marketing, destination development, industry learning, cooperative community-based programs, and visitor servicing. These investments help to improve the visitor experience, support businesses and communities, and strengthen BC’s worldwide reputation as a destination of choice. For more information about Destination BC’s programs and services, please visit: http://www.DestinationBC.ca/.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

GBTA Strengthens Advisory Board In Latin America

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) – the voice of the global business travel industry has reinforced its presence in Latin America, announcing several new appointments to the LATAM Advisory Board, for the 2021 – 2023 period. The GBTA Advisory Boards are run by member volunteers, selected for their expertise...
Marketsthelogic.co

BDC Capital launches $300M growth fund

The fund from the Business Development Bank’s venture capital arm will co-invest in late-stage scaling companies in any industry. (The Logic) Purchase a subscription to read the full article. By entering your e-mail you consent to receiving commercial electronic messages from The Logic Inc. containing news, updates, offers or promotions...
Jobssiouxfalls.business

Marketing coordinator

TSP has an opening in our marketing team. We are looking for a marketing coordinator with a passion for digital and social media. The marketing coordinator will be responsible primarily for the company’s social and digital platforms but also will work on numerous other marketing and branding strategies and materials. The successful candidate will play a major role in the development and execution of digital strategies and the writing, editing and production of printed proposals. Duties also would include being part of the team supporting our sales and business development group, including sales collateral, updating records, tracking events and providing research and reports.
Animalsauribuzz.com

The Iberian Lynx

Our 2021 Color Builders (40wt) are dedicated to an incredibly worthy cause that falls in line with our goal to increase Aurifil’s sustainability and positive environmental impact — Endangered Species. We’ve drawn our color inspiration from 12 magnificent animals, currently in dire need of attention, advocacy, and compassion. For this...
Interior Designsiouxfalls.business

Interior designer

TSP has an exciting opportunity for an interior designer who is energetic, highly creative and technically skilled. In this full-time role, you will be an integral #TeamTSP member, providing production efforts to execute design intent from. pre-design through documentation, specs and CA. You’ll need to demonstrate innovative thought, foresight and...