Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Lifeguards needed to open pools ﻿for the summer

By Edna Ruiz
Posted by 
Macon, Georgia
Macon, Georgia
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dTqW_0aDjwsvz00

The Recreation Department and Lake Tobesofkee are in need of lifeguards before Memorial Day weekend. Public pools open for the summer beginning Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 29, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The full summer schedule begins on Tuesday, June 1 from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

However, in order to open every pool, the Recreation Department needs 23 lifeguards. As of right now with the lack of lifeguards hired, public pools will have to alternate by opening three pools one day and the other three another day, until they are fully staffed.

Lake Tobesofkee needs eight lifeguards to fully staff all park beaches. Claystone Park and Arrowhead Park will need lifeguards beginning Memorial Day weekend (Friday, May 28, 2021) through Labor Day weekend (Monday, September 6, 2021). Lifeguards will work Monday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sandy Beach will also need lifeguards, but due to an extensive improvement project, it won’t officially open until later in the summer.

To be a lifeguard, a person must be 18 years old, be a high school graduate or have GED, and have 6 months to 3-years experience directly related to Water Safety Instructor and CPR Certified. Lifeguards will make $10.03 per hour. For those interested in being a lifeguard that are NOT currently certified, the Recreation Department and Lake Tobesfokee will train and certify all hired applicants.

To apply for either position, either visit maconbibb.us and click on the “Employment” tab or stop by the Human Resources Department at 700 Poplar Street (First Street entrance) to fill out an application. The Human Resources Department is open from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia

6
Followers
82
Post
48
Views
ABOUT

Macon southeast of Atlanta—hence the city's nickname, "The Heart of Georgia".

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Labor Day Weekend#For The Summer#Public Pools#Open Water#Memorial Day Weekend#Opening Day#The Recreation Department#Ged#Water Safety Instructor#Cpr Certified#Beaches#Lake Tobesfokee#Arrowhead Park#Claystone Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Milwaukee County, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Lifeguard Shortage Closes County Pools

There will be no lifeguards on Bradford Beach this summer, and only four public pools will be open due to a lifeguard shortage in the Milwaukee County Parks system. The county parks system has struggled with declining numbers of lifeguard recruits in recent years. In fact, the shortage of lifeguards is a problem occurring all over the country.
Clifton Park, NYTimes Union

Municipal pools face opening delays because of lifeguard training shortage

CLIFTON PARK – It wasn’t necessarily the rain that stopped municipalities from opening town pools on Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of swim season. Each municipality needs dozens of lifeguards with up-to-date training. But with classes halted last year during the pandemic, and the classes that do exist having restrictions on the number of students who can enroll - some are only allowing six people per class - trained lifeguards that stand ready for a pool's reopening are in short supply, municipalities say.
Beloit, WInbc15.com

Krueger Pool opens next week, reservations needed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heading to Krueger Pool this summer may feel more like going out to eat than going for a swim. The City of Beloit plans to open the pool next week, on Friday, June 12, with strict rules in place this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Appleton, WI101 WIXX

Lifeguard Shortages A Challenge For Community Pools

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s almost Memorial Day weekend, and pools across the nation are experiencing lifeguard shortages. The Downtown Oshkosh YMCA is up and running for summer 2021. But aquatics director Dan Braun tells FOX 11 they could use some more lifeguards on staff. “We need lifeguards, we need...
Parkersburg, WVWTAP

Parkersburg pools struggling to hire lifeguards

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg city workers and some of The Parkersburg YMCA staff are gearing up for the Southwood pool to open this Saturday. Everything is ready to go except they are short on one important thing….lifeguards. Solomia Nebesh, the YMCA aquatics coordinator and the Southwood pool manager says they...
Mount Vernon, IN14news.com

Brittlebank Pool opens for the summer in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - More signs of reopening in the Tri-State. As school lets out in Posey County, children enjoyed their first day of the season at Brittlebank Pool on Thursday. It’s one of the first pools back open in the area. The staff at Brittlebank Pool in Mount...
Politicswchstv.com

City of Nitro's public pool not open Memorial Day due to lack of lifeguards

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Nitro's public pool will not open on Memorial Day due to a lack of lifeguards. The city made the announcement on social media Monday, asking if the public knows anyone who wants to be a lifeguard or who is already certified to contact them. Lifeguards must be at least 15 years old.
LifestylePosted by
Macon, Georgia

Concession stand opens at Amerson River Park

Hungry after a float down the Ocmulgee River? Need a drink after a walk with the dog at Amerson River Park? There’s now a place for that!. A new concession stand opened Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Amerson River Park near the boat takeout ramp and Porter Pavilion. M & M Sandwich and Pastry, a new business on Vineville Avenue, is the first to try program. They will sell their products as George’s Snack Shack at the park, and will be open Friday through Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sandwiches and snacks will be prepared at the Vineville Avenue location and then taken to the concession stand.
LifestylePosted by
Macon, Georgia

Update: Claystone Beach reopens after water tests

The swimming area in Lake Tobesofkee’s Claystone Park is now open until 7pm today (Saturday, May 29) after the MWA’s sample tests showed the bacteria levels had dropped back down again. It was previously closed due to an elevated E. Coli test from the Macon Water Authority. Both Claystone & Arrowhead will be open 7am-7pm Sunday.
PoliticsPosted by
Macon, Georgia

Trash, recycling services delayed

Due to severe staffing shortages, ADS/Waste Management – the company contracted to collect household garbage and recycling – does not have enough people to fully staff its fleet of vehicles and thus is running behind on collections. Should either of the cans not get collected, leave it on the curb and call 478-405-5000 to report the missed collection.
PoliticsPosted by
Macon, Georgia

Memorial Day government hours, trash pickup

Macon-Bibb County Government Offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021, to observe Memorial Day. Emergency and law enforcement services will remain operational, including the Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, and E-911. Trash and recycling cart pickup will slide one day, and run from Tuesday, June 1, to Saturday, June...
EnvironmentPosted by
Macon, Georgia

Landfill sees increase in drop-offs during May Madness Spring Cleanup

The Solid Waste Department is still offering free drop-offs at the landfill to residents during the May Madness Spring Cleanup. This past Tuesday, 132 people brought a total of 105,500 pounds to the landfill, which is up from last week’s 117 people bringing 80,060 pounds. Since the free drop-offs were first offered on May 4th, a total of 335 people have dropped off a total of 231,020 pounds of trash.
PoliticsPosted by
Macon, Georgia

Removing blight, accessing our history

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, we completed our 30 in 30 Blight Fight campaign and began a new project aimed to improve the entrance to Historic Linwood Cemetery. numbers 29, 30, and 31 of the campaign. While the demolitions Wednesday morning helped us achieve our 30 in 30 goal, they...
HomelessPosted by
Macon, Georgia

Four months of warmth, opportunities at the Brookdale Warming Center

Four months ago, the doors for warmth and opportunities opened for so many in need in our community. Mayor Lester Miller came up with the idea of providing a shelter for people who needed a warm place to sleep during cold winter nights after two men experiencing homeless died while sleeping outside in December 2020. On January 6, 2021, that idea turned into a reality when the doors of the former Brookdale Elementary School opened and it became the Brookdale Warming Center.