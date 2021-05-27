Lifeguards needed to open pools ﻿for the summer

The Recreation Department and Lake Tobesofkee are in need of lifeguards before Memorial Day weekend. Public pools open for the summer beginning Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 29, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The full summer schedule begins on Tuesday, June 1 from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

However, in order to open every pool, the Recreation Department needs 23 lifeguards. As of right now with the lack of lifeguards hired, public pools will have to alternate by opening three pools one day and the other three another day, until they are fully staffed.

Lake Tobesofkee needs eight lifeguards to fully staff all park beaches. Claystone Park and Arrowhead Park will need lifeguards beginning Memorial Day weekend (Friday, May 28, 2021) through Labor Day weekend (Monday, September 6, 2021). Lifeguards will work Monday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sandy Beach will also need lifeguards, but due to an extensive improvement project, it won’t officially open until later in the summer.

To be a lifeguard, a person must be 18 years old, be a high school graduate or have GED, and have 6 months to 3-years experience directly related to Water Safety Instructor and CPR Certified. Lifeguards will make $10.03 per hour. For those interested in being a lifeguard that are NOT currently certified, the Recreation Department and Lake Tobesfokee will train and certify all hired applicants.

To apply for either position, either visit maconbibb.us and click on the “Employment” tab or stop by the Human Resources Department at 700 Poplar Street (First Street entrance) to fill out an application. The Human Resources Department is open from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.