Pokemon fans worried Pokemon Legends: Arceus is “rushed” after shock release date reveal

It's been 22 years since Pokemon Snap released on Nintendo 64 and there's now a New version for Switch so let's check it out. To put this review in perspective, I first played New Pokémon Snap about 5 minutes after beating Dark Souls for the first time ever. After a 3 day grind of having my butt handed to me by that game, I finally beat it and decided I was ready for a Pokémon vacation. So, I dusted off my Switch and entered the world of Pokémon. Of all the gaming transitions I have ever made, this surely caused the most whiplash. Anyway, I expected a pleasant and perhaps even addictive romp through a new region with the freedom to observe and snap as many Pokémon as I saw fit. However, I was met with a disappointing and outdated iteration of a '90s spin-off.