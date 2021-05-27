newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Rapids, MI

Jill Biden visits Grand Rapids Community College in COVID-19 vaccine push

By Kate Carlson
mibiz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS — Jill Biden visited Grand Rapids Community College Thursday as part of the Biden administration’s push to partner with community colleges to get students vaccinated against COVID-19. The first lady toured a vaccination clinic set up in the parking lot of GRCC’s campus near downtown Grand Rapids as several students and community members received the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Biden also visited Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Mo. as part of the president’s initiative to launch partnerships between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges to provide on-site vaccination clinics that are open to the public.

mibiz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Grand Rapids, MI
Vaccines
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Colleges#Covid 19 Vaccine#College Students#Community Care#Pfizer#Republican#Downtown Grand Rapids#Community Members#Meeting Communities#Kansas City#Health Care Providers#Pharmacy#Partnerships#Adult Americans#Learning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Grand Rapids, MIthecollegiatelive.com

Taking Online Classes Out of State

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, have turned to online learning to safely teach their students from home. For some students, online classes have led to stress and heightened anxiety. For others, it has offered an opportunity to take more affordable classes from a community college while living out of state.
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
Grand Rapids Dispatch

Vaccine database: Grand Rapids sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Grand Rapids: 1. 5120 28th St SE (616) 222-4890; 2. 2060 E Paris Ave SE #102 (616) 805-4601; 3. 4021 Cascade Rd SE (616) 974-9792; 4. 5531 28th St SE 616-954-6010; 5. 1540 28th St SE 616-248-2610; 6. 3757 Plainfield Ave NE 616-365-1410; 7. 2410 Burton St SE 616-949-5710; 8. 2000 Lake Michigan Dr NW 616-453-2473; 9. 2130 Wealthy St SE 616-451-0711; 10. 4550 Cascade Rd SE 616-957-8934; 11. 425 Fuller Ave NE 616-776-9925; 12. 800 Leonard St NW 616-458-8300; 13. 3610 Plainfield Ave NE 616-365-1221; 14. 6790 Cascade Rd SE 616-954-2408; 15. 8 68th St SW 616-827-0270; 16. 1964 Fuller Ave NE 616-364-7071; 17. 6020 Kalamazoo Ave SE 616-698-9165; 18. 5100 E Beltline Ave NE 616-361-1758; 19. 2643 Kalamazoo Ave SE 616-452-4870; 20. 5859 28th St SE 616-949-7670;
Grand Rapids, MIHolland Sentinel

More than $82M heading to area colleges through American Rescue Plan

Local higher education institutions are set to receive more than $82.5 million through the American Rescue Plan Act that was signed into law in March. the availability of more than $36 billion for students and institutions across the country. About half of the funding must be used by institutions to provide direct financial relief to students.
Grand Rapids, MInativenewsonline.net

Native Justice Coalition Bringing Awareness to MMIWG2S Issue

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On a cool Saturday evening, some three-dozen gathered at Ah-Nab-Awan Park that sits between the Grand River and the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in downtown Grand Rapids for MMIWG2S event that included speakers and then finally a vigil. The event was part of a month-long...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

GRBJ: GR Chamber creates minority business councils

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (GRBJ) - The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce has taken its diversity, equity and inclusion goals to the next level by creating three minority business councils. The Grand Rapids Chamber hosted a virtual town hall last month introducing the Hispanic/Latino, Asian American and Black Minority...
Grand Rapids, MIPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Support Local: Treetops Collective

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to its website, Treetops Collective began with a question: How does a refugee woman make the West Michigan community her home?. From there the organization's work started. “We have a platform program called concentric where we get to know and build capacity for eight different...
Grand Rapids, MIwgvunews.org

Powerful Women Let's Talk - 045: Lupe Ramos-Montigny

As a young girl, Lupe Ramos-Montigny traveled from Texas to Michigan to help her family harvest cherries in Old Mission Peninsula. Her love for the state brought her back to Michigan to earn numerous degrees, have a 36-year career in education, along with a stellar political career. She also chaired a committee to honor Cesar Chavez and continues to push that cause today. Today’s Powerful Woman is Lupe Ramos-Montigny.
Michigan Stategrmag.com

Liliya Sutherland, D.O. – Retina Specialists of Michigan

Liliya Sutherland, D.O. – Retina Specialists of Michigan. 5030 Cascade Rd., Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-954-2020 | retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com. Dr. Sutherland specializes in vitreoretinal disease and surgery, as well as inherited retinal diseases, and finds her greatest excitement in research — and what the future holds in treatment of inherited retinal diseases.
Michigan Stategrmag.com

Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D. – Retina Specialists of Michigan

Thomas M. Aaberg Jr., M.D. – Retina Specialists of Michigan. 5030 Cascade Rd., Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-954-2020 | retinaspecialistsofmichigan.com. Dr. Thomas Aaberg Jr. is a board-certified ophthalmologist and a subspecialist in ocular oncology and vitreoretinal diseases and surgery. As founder of Retina Specialists of Michigan, Dr. Aaberg’s goal was to create a practice with a culture he would want as a patient — and he believes he has achieved it. “With help from an amazing group of doctors (several of whom have also been named Top Docs), insightful administrators, talented ophthalmic technicians, and a skilled front office staff, we have created a center of excellence with subspecialists in every field of medical and surgical retina, pediatric retina, retinal degeneration, uveitis, and ocular oncology,” Dr. Aaberg says.
Grand Rapids, MIschoolnewsnetwork.org

Student vaccine ambassadors spread the message: ‘do your part’

Grand Rapids – Ottawa Hills senior Randell Jones is used to handling big obstacles on the football field where he toiled in the trenches as an honorable mention all-conference offensive lineman, creating safe paths for running backs and protecting his quarterback from danger. Now, though his high school football career...
Grand Rapids, MIFox17

Despite party differences, these local leaders are finding success in working together

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, a proud Democrat, keeps an iconic Republican in mind when she’s at work. “We're the home of Gerald Ford and he was a shining example of working with everyone for the betterment of this country.” Bliss said. “Being able to put aside your own self-interest, and really come to the table with the community's best interests at heart.”
Kent County, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Kent District Library opens Ada branch; facility includes community center

The Amy Van Andel Library – Ada Community Center is officially open following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The two-story, 25,786-square-foot facility is at 7215 Headley St. SE in Ada. The building houses both the Amy Van Andel Library, which is managed by the Kent District Library (KDL), and Ada Township’s new community center, which offers multiple rooms and spaces for small-scale meetings and gatherings.
Kent County, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

Banker uses position to teach kids about finances

One United Bank of Michigan employee is on a mission to ensure children understand the value of money before they grow older. Alexandra Crow, relationship manager for United Bank of Michigan, is volunteering with Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes (JAMGL). JA is an organization that uses volunteers to teach children in grades K-12 about jobs, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.
Kent County, MIGrand Rapids Business Journal

North Kent Connect completes $3.3M expansion

A northern Kent County nonprofit completed a 12,000-square-foot expansion to better serve its clients and is inviting the public to an open house to tour the facilities. Rockford-based North Kent Connect (NKC), a faith-based nonprofit that provides basic needs and economic services to residents of northern Kent County, said Wednesday that it completed its $3.314 million expansion that doubled the nonprofit’s footprint.