Jill Biden visits Grand Rapids Community College in COVID-19 vaccine push
GRAND RAPIDS — Jill Biden visited Grand Rapids Community College Thursday as part of the Biden administration’s push to partner with community colleges to get students vaccinated against COVID-19. The first lady toured a vaccination clinic set up in the parking lot of GRCC’s campus near downtown Grand Rapids as several students and community members received the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Biden also visited Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Mo. as part of the president’s initiative to launch partnerships between federal retail pharmacy partners and community colleges to provide on-site vaccination clinics that are open to the public.mibiz.com