DCDC board restructured by Dayton City Council
The Dayton City Council, in a special meeting on Wednesday, May 26, made changes to the way that appointments are made to the Dayton Community Development Corporation (DCDC) board of directors. After two lengthy executive sessions, with a pause in between to hear and approve a report on the City’s most recent audit, Council returned and voted to put in place changes that will prevent councilmembers and their family members from serving on the DCDC board.bluebonnetnews.com