Tayler Holder slams Sommer Ray over Charly Jordan dating rumors

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok star Tayler Holder notably parted ways with YouTuber and fitness model Sommer Ray in summer 2020, and drama is still brewing between the ex-couple nearly a year later. Tayler Holder and Sommer Ray’s relationship was a tumultuous one; it seemed like the couple were about to make it official before breakup rumors started to surface, with the two unfollowing each other on Instagram and deleting all of their TikToks together.

