Overwatch May 27 update nerfs McCree, buffs Reaper & Moira: patch notes

dexerto.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Overwatch patch has just gone live on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch consoles with some major changes to a number of heroes including some long-awaited nerfs to McCree. McCree has been a dominant force in the Overwatch League and OWL for some time and finally, the devs are giving him the business, nerfing both his reload time and roll range.

www.dexerto.com
