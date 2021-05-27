Rush members to present humanitarian honor to The Tragically Hip at Canada’s Juno Awards next month

Upcoming artist Elton Cooper recently collaborated with fellow artist Pedarabbit for the song, ‘86’, delivering a unique and spontaneous course of lyrical epiphany. Upcoming artist Elton Cooper is the newest name in the rap game who is giving his contemporaries a run for their own money with his talent and versatility. He recently came out with the single, ‘86’ in collaboration with fellow artist Pedarabbit which is making waves of widespread engagement across the audience stream. Like every song, this track too is an extension of his life and personality exemplified through its hard-hitting lyrical stanzas. Eli wants his fans to not just groove to the song’s tunes but empathize and feel its emotional turns. The song brings together a certain flavor of acceptance as every element of lyrical and contemporary rap combine to form a creative force of sorts. The song establishes the artist’s legacy of relentless lyrical flows that always leaves a mark of impact on his audiences.