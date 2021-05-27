Rush members to present humanitarian honor to The Tragically Hip at Canada’s Juno Awards next month

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are among the rock stars who will serve as presenters next month at the 2021 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. Lee and Lifeson will present the 2021 Humanitarian Award to acclaimed Canadian rock act The Tragically Hip. Tragically Hip lead singer Gord Downie and Rush drummer Neil Peart both died of brain cancer — in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

