Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

The Collegiate Recovery Community: A space for those struggling with addiction

By Gillian Manning
upressonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy drinking can sometimes be written off as part of the “college experience,” but alcohol abuse and addiction is a real issue on college campuses. The Collegiate Recovery Community is an on-campus club that aims to provide support to students struggling with drug abuse and addiction. What’s the difference between...

www.upressonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Abuse#Drug Abuse#Exercise Science#Drugs#Drug Addicts#Hope College#Substance Abuse#The Addiction Center#Crc#Fau#Owlcentral#Narcan#Broward College#Aa#University Press#Athletic Field House#Homelessness#Stigma#College Campuses#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Florida Atlantic University
Related
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Chronic Hope Institute offers addiction recovery for families

DENVER — Addiction is a disease that affects more than the addict. It can take a toll on everyone close to the person trying to cope. Kevin Petersen is a family and mental health therapist and the founder of the Chronic Hope Institute. The institute focusses on educating families on...
Winchester, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Faith community invited to symposium on addiction stigmas

Northwestern Prevention Collaborative will offer a Faith-Based Symposium on Overcoming Stigma on Tuesday. The symposium, which is free and virtual, will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The program will look at how faith communities can help reduce the stigma of addiction and help the local community come together.
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

Local teens provide resources to people struggling with opioid addiction

A group of Spokane high school students is working on projects to help provide support for people and teens struggling with opioid addiction. Through an internship with Washington State University (WSU), the students are utilizing their skillsets to fight back against the opioid epidemic. The students began meeting in early...
Louisville, KYspectrumnews1.com

Through COVID-19 hardships, addiction recovery group meets again

Louisville, Ky. — Twice a month, Jenni Kelley and her friends head to a Louisville park to play games. The pandemic kept a lot of them apart this past year. On a humid May evening, the group looked like the dozens of other smiling visitors to Seneca Park. After a long year of COVID-19 caution, many were eager to enjoy warm spring nights together again.
Lynchburg, VAWSET

New addiction recovery center up and running in Lynchburg

A new addiction recovery center is now open and servicing people in the Lynchburg area!. Groups Recover Together opened its doors in January, right in the middle of the pandemic. The center says it was important to open during that time because the pandemic caused many people to fall into...
Healthyourpickenscounty.com

State campaign encourages support for those in recovery

STATE — South Carolina has launched a new initiative aimed at helping residents understand that those with substance. use disorder can and do recover. The Embrace Recovery SC campaign officially launched on May 13. Sara Goldsby is the director of the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services...
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Coleman Professional Services' Crisis Stabilization Unit helping those struggling with mental health and addiction issues

It could be considered the triage unit for mental health and addiction treatment in Lima and Allen County. The Crisis Stabilization Unit managed by Coleman Professional Services is a 15-bed facility to help those 18 years of age and older facing issues from substance use disorder, specific addiction or a dual diagnosis of a mental health issue and drug or alcohol addiction. The unit is 24-7-365 for short term inpatient stabilization to get them directed to more long-term care.
HousingWrcbtv.com

The Importance of Sober Living Homes for Those in Outpatient Recovery

Originally Posted On: Sober Housing Provides Valuable Outpatient Recovery Support (illuminaterecovery.com) The journey to sobriety often isn’t an easy one. For those who’ve experienced a drug or alcohol dependency, this probably seems obvious. For that very reason, it’s important to have a strong support system while in recovery. This includes...
Posted by
The Voice

Addiction recovery possible with both help and hope

Addiction changed my life forever, but addiction is only a piece of me, not all of me and I know that I am not that person anymore. Anyone who has struggled with addiction should know they are not alone. This disease affects more than 19.7 million adults in the United States. The CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) has stated this disease is the second leading public health crisis behind the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mental HealthNews Channel Nebraska

How Practicing Mindfulness Can Strengthen Addiction Recovery

Originally Posted On: How Mindfulness Can Help With Addiction Recovery – Addiction Freedom Now. Addiction is widely regarded as a terrible disease, yet it remains very misunderstood. Most of us understand the way physical dependency works. However, the truth of the matter is that addiction takes hold of people in far more insidious ways. Oftentimes the root of the addiction is mental, and if those issues aren’t addressed, it will be very difficult for someone to recover. Conversely, if they can achieve a healthy mental and emotional state, it will be much easier for them to confront the physical pain and discomfort involved in successfully fighting addiction. One extremely effective way to do this is via the Buddhist practice of mindfulness. Many have found this practice to be a key motivator on their path to recovery. But what exactly does mindfulness entail, and how does it empower people to recover from addiction?
Businessabc57.com

Impact on mental health, addiction recovery as things go back to normal

As more Americans get vaccinated and life returns to some degree of normalcy, experts weighed in on the impact the pandemic has had on mental health and addiction. The pandemic brought on the perfect storm when it comes to mental health and addiction as the onset of symptoms, such as social isolation, economic stressors and grief, are all factors many Americans have experienced.
Holland Township, NJHolland Sentinel

Local yoga nonprofit holds event focused on addiction recovery

HOLLAND TWP. — For participants at Journey of Hope Yoga in Holland Township, Wednesday was a night of healing. The event was called "Eyes on the Prize," and focused on addiction recovery through yoga. The nonprofit yoga studio in Riley Plaza at 12719 Riley St. aims to provide Christ-centered yoga practice for those "seeking healing and hope in their life journey."