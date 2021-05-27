There’s No Shame In Being ‘F*cking Psyched’ To Not Have Kids
I can’t remember one moment of my life where I considered not having kids. Having children was my idea of my most fantastic dreams coming true. Motherhood isn’t all I wanted, but I did want to be a mom more than almost anything else. I married a guy who felt the same way. Parenthood was something he was certain he wanted to experience. Eight and a half years ago, we had a baby. Five years ago, we did it again. In the beginning of 2020, we did it one last time. Three children. Our dream family. The family-building part of our life is complete. Now we just raise them the rest of the way.www.scarymommy.com