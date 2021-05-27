newsbreak-logo
The dog acknowledged they were a couple. The military did not.

Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuthie the black Lab knows her mom and dad. Last month was the first time that Kathleen Bourque took Ruthie to the beach after their whole world changed — after dad didn’t come home from Marine Corps training, after the U.S. government packed up all their belongings and shipped them across the country, after she had to insist that she was family, that she belonged right there, next to Conor McDowell’s casket at the funeral.

Bourque was the fiancée of the late 1st Lt. Conor McDowell, USMC, and is an advocate for military training and safety reforms. She lives in Washington, D.C. “Death traps ... that’s what those are. You know I’m not afraid of much, but if there’s one thing that scares the hell out of me, it’s the AAV. They don’t actually float or swim, they just sink very slowly, until they sink very quickly. I’ve got so much respect for the guys who willingly get inside them every day.”