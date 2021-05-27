The dog acknowledged they were a couple. The military did not.

Ruthie the black Lab knows her mom and dad. Last month was the first time that Kathleen Bourque took Ruthie to the beach after their whole world changed — after dad didn’t come home from Marine Corps training, after the U.S. government packed up all their belongings and shipped them across the country, after she had to insist that she was family, that she belonged right there, next to Conor McDowell’s casket at the funeral.