Kellin Quinn × Ryan Key Unveil Family-Friendly Rock Group

Hailing from a small town of New London, Wisconsin, Pollux King first began singing and writing songs for all the flowers in the yard by the age of 4. Not surprisingly, it wouldn’t be long before music became her primary focus. Her passion for songwriting would lead this small-town girl to Los Angeles to attend The American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Dedicating herself fully to her craft, she poured her blood, sweat and tears into searching for her unique creative voice. The countless hours she dedicated to her endeavors ultimately paid off in spades when she began working alongside seasoned producers Chris and Vie Kooreman (Dope Dragunz) to create her undeniably powerful self-titled EP. Showcasing her depth as an artist, from the arena rock anthem “Score to Settle,” to the cathartic ballad “Anybody,” to a dark, ethereal reimagining of the Donna Lewis classic “I Love You Always Forever,” Pollux, like her namesake, is ready to shine a bright light into the universe.