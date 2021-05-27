9 Pandemic Habits We’re Keeping Forever
Everyone can agree that the pandemic has sucked big giant monkey balls. But, we can also agree that some parts of the pandemic have been… mildly convenient. Kind of nice. Okay, fucking game-changing. And post-pandemic, once we’re all waxed, vaxxed, and ready to party, we don’t want to lose every single thing that’s changed in our weird-ass, upside-down lives. Yeah, we can ditch our Covid haircuts. We can stop sadness shopping on Amazon at 3 a.m.www.scarymommy.com