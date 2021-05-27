Cancel
76ers ban season-ticket holder who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook

By Dan Mennella
Posted by 
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 8 days ago

The Philadelphia 76ers have responded after a fan emptied a bucket of popcorn on Wizards star Russell Westbrook just moments after he left Wednesday night’s game due to injury.

