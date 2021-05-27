"Mobility era. Play your taxes!" game earns the STEM.org Authenticated™ Educational Product Trustmark
AMSTERDAM (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. "Mobility Era. Play your taxes!" is a premium educational game based on official statistics that offers essential financial knowledge and equips the player for adult life while working, travelling, investing in health and gaining happiness. The board game is colourful, lively, friendly and it is played at schools and universities in Europe and the USA, as well as at the European Union’s Ministry of Finance and Tax Inspectorates.www.mysanantonio.com