Business

Amazon × MGM Studios Merger

the360mag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon announced that it will be acquiring MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, in an effort to bolster the already growing Amazon studios and making it the second largest acquisition on Amazon’s part, following its $13.7 purchase of Whole Foods in 2017. According to cybersecurity expert Mark Stamford, CEO of OccamSec,...

Primetimer
Primetimer

What could Amazon do with Epix? Could it be combined with IMDb TV?

Amazon's $8.45 million deal to acquire MGM gives it control of the pay cable channel Epix. "I’ve already read speculation that Amazon doesn’t have a need for a linear channel, and perhaps that is true," says Josef Adalian. "But I wonder why it wouldn’t at least explore the idea of using a cable platform to drive folks to Prime Video? Epix doesn’t have a massive subscriber base — the last estimate I saw of its size a few years ago was 15 million customers — but it still generates revenue and could benefit from Amazon’s scale. As it is, the streaming version of Epix is available via the Amazon Channels subscription program. Why would Amazon just trash a brand, especially if the existing Amazon Studios team could take oversight of day-to-day operations? Or maybe the play is to just use the Epix name: I am pretty sure Amazon execs are looking to rebrand IMDb TV into something less awkward-sounding. Epix is currently a pay channel, but perhaps it becomes the name of Amazon’s main free TV service, with or without a cable component. (For that matter, the MGM Channel would also be a better name than IMDb TV.)" ALSO: Amazon could do to MGM what Disney did to Marvel with its 2009 acquisition.
compsmag.com

Amazon is buying MGM: The Morning After

The good news about streaming platforms is that there’s always something to watch, but the flip side of supercharged release schedules is that there’s almost too much to choose from. It seems like I spend more time trying to find something to watch than actually watching anything, and obviously Netflix sees all that flipping back and forth between apps as a weakness its competitors can exploit.
Polygon

A James Bond TV series, or what Amazon does next with MGM

Amazon was already an important player in the film and streaming businesses, but on July 26, the tech company catapulted itself up to the likes of WarnerMedia and Disney with the purchase of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios. Marcus Loew founded MGM in 1924, and grew it into one of the most important studios in Hollywood. But what does Amazon do with a nearly 100-year-old movie studio?
forrester.com

Amazon’s MGM Acquisition: A Deal About Talent, Not Titles

As the overpopulated streaming video landscape continues to expand, Amazon is vying to keep its top-tier ranking by buying MGM for $8.45 billion. While MGM’s library isn’t worth the premium price Amazon is paying, the talent behind the screen is the real deal. The main reason for this acquisition is...
The Guardian

A view to a killing: how Amazon will exploit Bond and other MGM classics

The pay-TV giant has the chance to turn popular films into ‘universes’ of stories – and steal a march in the content-hungry streaming wars. Amazon’s $8.5bn deal to buy MGM, the Hollywood studio behind James Bond, The Handmaid’s Tale and Gone With the Wind, has secured it the rights to a century’s worth of TV and film titles that the streaming giant intends to exploit with a wave of remakes, reimaginings and spin-offs.
corpmagazine.com

Amazon Acquires MGM in Reported $8.45 Billion deal

Amazon and MGM announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming.
CharlotteObserver.com

What does Amazon buying MGM say about the future of streaming?

After days of rumors, Amazon on Wednesday finally completed a deal to purchase the movie studio MGM and its storied film and TV library for $8.45 billion. That means Amazon Studios now owns properties like the "The Handmaid's Tale," the "Rocky" franchise and, most notably, the continuing adventures of James Bond.
Engadget

Engadget Podcast: Why did Amazon buy MGM?

This week, Devindra chats with Senior Mobile Editor Chris Velazco about Amazon’s surprising new acquisition of MGM. Yes, that’s right, the fabled studio behind the Bond franchise, among others. Is this just a play for more Prime Video content? Or is Amazon just trying to crush Netflix and Apple? Also, they discuss a potential Switch-like portable gaming PC from Valve, as well as some news from Build 2021.
kcrw.com

Amazon set to purchase MGM for $8.45 billion

Amazon is spending $8.45 billion to buy MGM, the 97-year-old studio behind the “Rocky” and “James Bond” franchises, as well as TV shows like “The Handmaid’s Tale.” MGM is a shell of its former self and was on the hunt for a buyer. That nearly $9 billion price tag is close to what MGM was asking for, and is mere pocket change for the tech giant.
thehustle.co

🎬 Amazon’s MGM acquisition, explained

Disney’s “Cruella” comes out this weekend in theaters and on Disney+. It’s a reimagining of Cruella de Vil — the villain from Disney’s “101 Dalmations” — as an underdog in the fashion industry. We’ve officially run out of ideas. Editor’s Note: In honor of Memorial Day, we aren’t sending an...
SFGATE

Bond, 'Survivor' and Those 'Apprentice' Tapes: 5 Burning Questions About Amazon and MGM's Mega-Deal

In a perfect symbol of our times, James Bond and Whole Foods will soon have the same owner. Tech giant Amazon on Wednesday officially announced plans to merge with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the 97-year-old studio that’s home to the 007 franchise, Rocky Balboa and “Thelma and Louise.” The eye-popping $8.45 billion sale is the second-biggest acquisition in Amazon’s history following its $13.4 billion purchase of Whole Foods in 2017.
Vulture

Can MGM Help Amazon’s Video Business Roar?

After months of speculation, Amazon Wednesday formally agreed to snap up MGM, one of the most iconic brands in Hollywood. The $8.45 billion purchase price is a tad less than the $9 billion figure that had been floated, but it’s still a ton of money for a company that saw its best days decades ago. And yet, Jeff Bezos and his Amazonians clearly see value in the studio — not so much for what it has been making in recent years but for what it produced in the past. Mike Hopkins, the former Hulu and Sony exec who now heads up video for Amazon, admitted as much in a press release announcing the agreement. “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of [intellectual property] in the deep catalogue that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team,” he said. Translation: Get ready for Rocky: The TV Series and the Legally Blonde animated movie, coming to Prime Video in fall 2023.
Time

Why Amazon’s MGM Purchase Could Put the Company in Washington’s Crosshairs

Imagine you invite friends over for a movie night on a new flatscreen TV purchased on Amazon Prime. The gathering is last minute, but the television was delivered to you in two days through Amazon’s speedy fulfillment services. You swing by Amazon-owned Whole Foods to get some snacks and pizza beforehand, which you’ll get a discount on because you’re a Prime member. When your friends arrive, you may stream some tunes on Amazon Music via your Amazon Echo speaker, and then queue up the thousands of movie options on Amazon Prime Video. Before finalizing the selection, your friends compare movie reviews on IMDB, an Amazon subsidiary since 1998.
Ars Technica

Amazon to buy MGM for $8 billion in major boost to Prime Video library

Amazon today announced a definitive agreement to buy MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer) for $8.45 billion. Amazon said that MGM's filmmaking prowess "complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming." Buying MGM would let Amazon add plenty of movies to its Prime Video streaming service. It's...
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend

CEO Outlines Goals For The Huge HBO Max And Discovery Merger

Last week, in a move that produced doubletakes among both streaming fans and Wall Street power players, AT&T announced it would spin off HBO, Time Warner and its other entertainment assets into a new company that will merge with Discovery, which owns Food Network, HGTV and more niche cable networks. The immediate assumption from most observers was that the company would combine its offerings into a single streaming service that could potentially rival the biggest players in the space. Well, we seemingly got confirmation of those plans from CEO David Zaslav, and now I’m really fired up.
Keene Sentinel

Why Amazon buying MGM is a watershed moment for Hollywood and tech

After years of waiting, predictions that a tech giant would buy a legacy film and TV studio are finally coming true. Amazon said Wednesday it is acquiring Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios for $8.45 billion — snapping up a library of more than 4,000 movies and storied franchises including “James Bond,” “Rocky” and “The Pink Panther” — a watershed moment in the collision of Hollywood and big tech.