Destin, FL

Destin High cheer

Destin Log
 13 days ago
Destin, FLDestin Log

"He’s Jaw-some": Destin High unveils replica of world-record mako shark as new mascot

Just when you think it couldn’t be a “bigger deal” to open a new high school, Destin High School goes even bigger. On Tuesday afternoon, Destin High, which is set to open in August, had an unveiling of sorts of its mascot. With more than 100 people gathered near the entrance of the school, a blue tarp was pulled off a 15-foot mako shark in the reflecting water fountain.
