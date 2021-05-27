Destin High cheer

View more in
Destin, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Destin, FL|Destin Log
"He’s Jaw-some": Destin High unveils replica of world-record mako shark as new mascot
Just when you think it couldn’t be a “bigger deal” to open a new high school, Destin High School goes even bigger. On Tuesday afternoon, Destin High, which is set to open in August, had an unveiling of sorts of its mascot. With more than 100 people gathered near the entrance of the school, a blue tarp was pulled off a 15-foot mako shark in the reflecting water fountain.
Boats & Watercrafts|charterworld.com
Adventure Charter Yacht Charter Specials
See below for full access to the current up to date published list of Luxury ... See below for full access to the current up to date published list of Luxury Yacht Charter Price Deals & special low cost yacht rental offers worldwide. There are special prices on luxury motor yachts, sailing yachts, crewed charter yachts and last minute private superyacht charter vacations. Right now there are some great deals and promotions on superyacht holidays with CharterWorld - see below.
Destin, FL|NW Florida Daily News
"He’s Jaw-some": Destin High unveils replica of world-record mako shark as new mascot
Just when you think it couldn’t be a “bigger deal” to open a new high school, Destin High School goes even bigger. On Tuesday afternoon, Destin High, which is set to open in August, had an unveiling of sorts of its mascot. With more than 100 people gathered near the entrance of the school, a blue tarp was pulled off a 15-foot mako shark in the reflecting water fountain.